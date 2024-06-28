As I walk out of the hotel on Italy’s stunning Lake Maggiore, the early morning sun lights up a lineup of six Maserati GranCabrios, three Folgores and three Trofeos, in a range of beautiful colors. The birds are chirping, the weather is perfect, and relaxation is in the air. This is so the correct environment for this vehicle.

Before I get into the driving impressions, let me start by saying that, stylistically, the GranCabrio easily outshines its fixed-roof GranTurismo sibling — and I’m someone who typically prefers a coupe. There’s just something about the lines that flow better as a convertible; fitting, as Maserati’s global head of design owns a last-generation GranCabrio himself.

The car I’m driving is particularly gorgeous: It’s a GranCabrio Folgore finished in rose gold paint over a white and blue interior in Maserati’s EV-exclusive laser-etched sustainable nylon material. And the wheels. Another Folgore-exclusive, the diamond-cut aero-design wheels complement the GranCabrio perfectly. The elegance is palpable.