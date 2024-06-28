- The Maserati GranCabrio is available in both gas-powered Trofeo and fully electric Folgore models.
- We drove both around the lakes and mountains of Northern Italy to see how they compare.
- The Trofeo goes on sale later this summer, followed by the Folgore this fall.
2025 Maserati GranCabrio First Drive: Is 'Good' Good Enough?
Blasting through Italy and Maserati's new GranCabrio Folgore and GranCabrio Trofeo
As I walk out of the hotel on Italy’s stunning Lake Maggiore, the early morning sun lights up a lineup of six Maserati GranCabrios, three Folgores and three Trofeos, in a range of beautiful colors. The birds are chirping, the weather is perfect, and relaxation is in the air. This is so the correct environment for this vehicle.
Before I get into the driving impressions, let me start by saying that, stylistically, the GranCabrio easily outshines its fixed-roof GranTurismo sibling — and I’m someone who typically prefers a coupe. There’s just something about the lines that flow better as a convertible; fitting, as Maserati’s global head of design owns a last-generation GranCabrio himself.
The car I’m driving is particularly gorgeous: It’s a GranCabrio Folgore finished in rose gold paint over a white and blue interior in Maserati’s EV-exclusive laser-etched sustainable nylon material. And the wheels. Another Folgore-exclusive, the diamond-cut aero-design wheels complement the GranCabrio perfectly. The elegance is palpable.
Now, while the interior certainly looks beautiful, I’m less convinced by Maserati’s setup of screens. The infotainment display is attached to another screen for the climate controls, and while I appreciate that these are always visible, this is yet another case where I would massively prefer real buttons. Plus, the screens are surrounded by fingerprint-magnet high-gloss black trim, including the touch-sensitive volume slider that’s so dimly illuminated you can barely see it. Automakers, I’m begging you — we’re all begging you — to stop doing this.
OK, navigation is set, music is playing (with the volume adjusted via the steering wheel controls) — time to drive. My route consists of slower, more cruising-oriented roads around the lake, followed by a winding — and, my god, very narrow — section through the mountains. I start out in GT mode, where power is limited to 80% capacity. But in a 751-horsepower car, that's still a lot.
GT mode is a bit of a mixed bag. I don’t love the throttle response, as there’s a very un-EV-like delay between when the pedal is pressed and when the power kicks in. This is definitely a setting meant for more leisurely cruising. But here’s the thing: You don’t really need it. In fact, you don’t really need the middle-ground Sport mode either.
That’s because the GranCabrio Folgore has a bit of a trick up its sleeve: the ride quality. Frankly, it’s incredible. So incredible, in fact, that keeping the Folgore in Corsa, the stiffest and most aggressive driving mode, is totally comfortable — plus it unlocks all 751 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque. The suspension is completely unfazed over road imperfections.
At 5,249 pounds, she ain't light, but the GranCabrio Folgore hides that heft well, with a perfect 50/50 weight distribution. There’s little understeer, and the all-wheel-drive system keeps things safely in check. While I’d like more feedback from the steering, there’s no denying the big convertible’s impressive grip; it exhibits flat cornering characteristics with good overall balance.
Unlike other EVs, the GranCabrio does not integrate its 92.5-kWh battery pack into the vehicle's chassis. Instead, it's arranged in a T shape, starting with a narrow line through what would be the transmission tunnel before spreading out toward the sides at the back. Maserati says this improves agility, and indeed, the car has more of a traditional sports car feel, rather than a super-low center of gravity. It's also worth noting that the GranCabrio uses advanced 800-volt architecture, meaning the battery can charge from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes, according to Maserati.
Under braking, however, the GranCabrio is less impressive. The regenerative system is fine; it’s fairly smooth and can be turned off completely or adjusted to a few different strength levels, though there’s no full one-pedal mode. It’s when you need to use the actual brake pedal that things go south. There’s not a lot of feedback, and I wish the initial bite was stronger — this would make it a lot easier to gauge the brake effort needed before entering a corner.
One of the most surprising aspects about the GranCabrio in general is the lack of wind buffeting with the roof down. The cabin is quiet enough that you can have a conversation with your passenger, and when the top is up, minimal road noise enters the cabin.
But here’s the thing: As I drive the Folgore through achingly beautiful Italian scenery with the (small amount of) wind in my hair, I can't help but feel like something is missing. The truth is, the Maserati experience just isn’t quite the same without a snarling exhaust note. The GranCabrio isn’t silent, however; Maserati developed a sound for the Folgore that it says combines characteristics of its famous V8s with the natural noises of the electric motors. I like this more than the fake noises pumped into other EVs, and it’s cool that it’s audible from outside the car. But it’s no V8. I’d also love to see Masearati incorporate something like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s e-shift simulated gearbox to add to the driving excitement.
The GranCabrio Folgore is the first true luxury electric convertible to go on sale, and it’s one of Maserati’s most impressive products in quite some time. It also costs a rather eye-watering $206,995 (including a $1,995 destination charge) before options, which add up quickly. And, of course, whether there’s a market to actually support such a car remains to be seen. But if there’s a vehicle that can convince buyers, it’s the GranCabrio Folgore.
The Trofeo
The gas-powered GranCabrio Trofeo also doesn't offer a proper V8 soundtrack, but its gas-fed powertrain is certainly closer. With 542 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Trofeo is significantly down on power compared to the Folgore, but at 4,316 pounds, it’s also significantly down on weight.
The Trofeo’s driving experience is starkly different from the Folgore’s, though not always in the ways you might expect. It’s certainly lighter on its feet, but that comes at the cost of ride quality. It’s much easier to upset the Trofeo’s suspension; Corsa mode is too stiff for all but the smoothest roads, making Sport the ideal choice in most situations. Don’t get me wrong, the Trofeo isn’t uncomfortable, but it’s nothing compared to the Folgore.
That said, this model’s lighter weight is appreciated along winding roads. The Trofeo feels more tossable than the Folgore, often in ways that seem to defy its size and weight. This is particularly impressive when you consider that the previous GranCabrio was a bit of a boat. Maserati clearly put a lot of work into the new car’s handling, and it shows. Grip is as impressive here as it is with the Folgore, though the steering remains largely deft of feedback.
Braking is one area in which the Trofeo feels leagues above the Folgore — it's much more natural and progressive, and the initial bite I wished for in the EV is totally present. Again, this contributes to a more fun and — crucially — more confidence-inspiring driving experience.
However, like the Folgore, the Trofeo also has a delay between throttle inputs and power delivery — here, it's just a matter of turbo lag. Another way the two are similar? The turning circle, which, at nearly 41 feet, is huge. Beverly Hills residents, do not attempt illegal U-turns on Rodeo Drive in this thing.
There are a few other Trofeo-specific weak points worth noting. First, the transmission. The eight-speed automatic is quick enough, but upshifts are often jerky, especially in more spirited driving situations. Second, the noise. The engine has plenty of power, but the V6 just doesn’t emit the right sound. Maserati’s done what it can with the exhaust note, but again, it’s no V8 rumble.
But the biggest problem, once again, is the price. At $193,995 before any pricey additions, the GranCabrio Trofeo is expensive, and I’m not sure it’s special enough to justify the cost over equally compelling cars like the new Aston Martin Vantage, which costs only a few thousand dollars more.
So, which one am I taking?
The Folgore is the more impressive vehicle. It’s well-balanced, surprisingly technologically advanced (especially for a Maserati), and ultra-comfortable. But these decisions are emotional, not logical, and I’m not sure it nails the fun factor just yet. But, I’m not sure the Trofeo does, either. The new GranCabrios are objectively superior to their predecessors in every measurable way, but that’s not always what matters most on a car like this. These vehicles are meant to stir the soul, and frankly, neither truly does.