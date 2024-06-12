Power to rival the M4

The M2 is powered by the same engine that lies under the hood of the M3 and M4: a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. But while the M2 has historically used a less potent version of this motor, for 2025, it makes the same amount of power as its big sibling. For the version with the manual transmission, at least. Stick with the six-speed, and the M2 sends 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels — an increase of 20 hp compared to last year's M2. While transmission choice made no difference to output in last year's model, if you opt for the eight-speed automatic in the 2025 M2, torque rises to 443 lb-ft. Going for the auto also introduces a gulf between the M2 and M3/M4, as the auto-equipped M3 Competition and M4 Competition pump out 503 hp and 479 lb-ft.

BMW says the increased output for the M2 results in quicker 0-60 mph sprint times of 4.1 seconds for the manual and 3.9 seconds for the automatic. It could be even quicker in the real world. We achieved a 0-60 mph run in 3.8 seconds with an automatic-equipped 2024 M2, and with the extra power under the hood for this year, we think the new model with the auto will mount a serious challenge to the M4 Competition. (We've noted a 3.7-second sprint in that car.)