- The M2 is upgraded with more power; it now rivals the output of the M3 and M4.
- Minor enhancements come to the cabin.
- The infotainment system is updated to iDrive 8.5 OS.
2025 BMW M2 Now Has Power to Rival the M4
Who needs an M4 anyway?
The BMW M4 might have the storied pedigree, but the somewhat numb driving characteristics and ever-increasing size mean that its smaller sibling, the M2, has secretly carried the compact performance coupe flame for the past decade. The M2 nips at its older sibling's heels even more ferociously for 2025; its turbocharged inline-six now matches those cars' base output, and it enjoys the same upgrades to the infotainment system that are coming to the M4 coupe/convertible and M3 sedan for 2025. If you want a high-output two-door and don't need the M4's more spacious back seat, the M2 presents a strong case — and that's before you consider it costs nearly $15,000 less. The 2025 BMW M2 will go on sale this August with a starting price of $66,075.
Power to rival the M4
The M2 is powered by the same engine that lies under the hood of the M3 and M4: a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. But while the M2 has historically used a less potent version of this motor, for 2025, it makes the same amount of power as its big sibling. For the version with the manual transmission, at least. Stick with the six-speed, and the M2 sends 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels — an increase of 20 hp compared to last year's M2. While transmission choice made no difference to output in last year's model, if you opt for the eight-speed automatic in the 2025 M2, torque rises to 443 lb-ft. Going for the auto also introduces a gulf between the M2 and M3/M4, as the auto-equipped M3 Competition and M4 Competition pump out 503 hp and 479 lb-ft.
BMW says the increased output for the M2 results in quicker 0-60 mph sprint times of 4.1 seconds for the manual and 3.9 seconds for the automatic. It could be even quicker in the real world. We achieved a 0-60 mph run in 3.8 seconds with an automatic-equipped 2024 M2, and with the extra power under the hood for this year, we think the new model with the auto will mount a serious challenge to the M4 Competition. (We've noted a 3.7-second sprint in that car.)
Modest updates to the interior
Compared to the M3/M4, you'll find more plastic than aluminum trim inside the M2's cabin, but this is still a BMW, and the overall impression is luxurious. The base 2 Series stepped it up with additional soft-touch materials in its 2022 redesign, and the M2 adds onto that with standard leather-covered sport seats, contrast stitching, and door cards emblazoned with the classic M colors.
The interior is lightly refreshed for 2025, with changes highlighted by a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a red marker at the top position. The wheel is wrapped in leather by default, and buyers can now spec grippy Alcantara if they desire. The M Carbon high-performance bucket seats are now available as a stand-alone option, though they remain included in the Carbon package if you also want a roof and interior trim made of the weight-saving material. Prefer the standard seats? You can now spec them in black with an eye-catching red highlight on the outside of the headrest and bolsters. Finally, the infotainment system is upgraded to run the latest iDrive 8.5 software.
Edmunds says
Now that the M2's power is on par with the mighty M3/M4, buyers will have to decide whether a bigger back seat and marginally more upscale cabin materials are worth the significantly higher cost.