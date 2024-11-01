2025 Chevy Silverado EV Gets a New Trick: Sidewinder Mode

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV shares its electric powertrain with the GMC Hummer EV, and today, General Motors announced another common feature between these two vehicles: diagonal driving. Chevrolet calls it Sidewinder mode and GMC calls it CrabWalk. No matter what you call it, this is a nifty little feature.

At speeds up to 20 mph, Sidewinder mode allows the driver to turn all four of the Silverado's wheels in the same direction and move at an angle. GMC showed this off on the Hummer EV with copious amounts of commercials and videos, and it was quite a novelty when first released. It’s not as flashy as a follow-up in the Chevy, but it's still useful in certain situations. This amenity is standard on the top-trim Silverado EV RST.

The idea is to use Sidewinder mode to skirt obstacles on the trail and to navigate tight corners, and it can be used to squeeze into tight parking spaces. To activate in the all-electric Silverado, from inside the cabin of the truck you’ll need to press Controls, then Rear Steering, then Sidewinder Mode from the infotainment touchscreen.