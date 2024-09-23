The Reality of Charging Your Rivian at a Tesla Supercharger

According to Rivian, this message, or a similar message, will appear if there is something causing the restriction of power flow. If you were plugged into, say, a 100-kW charger, and the charging is operating normally, you would not see this message even though the Rivian is capable of charging at more than double that power.

Is using a Tesla Supercharger more or less expensive?

Pricing will likely vary from station to station and depend on time of day and whether you have a network subscription. But in our case, charging at the Supercharger was slightly cheaper than if we were to fill up at a nearby Electrify America station.

Our session cost us about 52 cents per kWh of charging, where the nearby EA station was charging 62 cents. By using the Supercharger we saved ourselves $8.76 on the total charge, which is not insignificant. Tesla also offers a monthly membership for $12.99 (plus tax), which lowers your cost per kWh to 41 cents. You'd have to do roughly 131 kWh worth of fast charging to break even, but this could make sense for Rivian owners who are frequent fast chargers.

The bottom line

Access to the Tesla Supercharger network for your Rivian is, overall, a great thing. Supercharger stations tend to have more machines, which can either mean shorter queues or not having to wait to plug in at all. And as long as the plug-and-charge system is working as it should, charging on the go couldn't be more seamless. However, since Superchargers are not as certain as death or taxes, it'd be wise to have a backup plan when heading to more adventurous destinations.