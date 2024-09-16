To get one of the First Call Charger models, buyers must either choose a preconfigured Charger Daytona allocation from a dealer or specify their own custom vehicle through a dealer.

A big perk for someone who places one of these sold orders by October 31 and then takes delivery of the vehicle is a two-day performance-driving course at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona. These folks also get a welcome kit with a signed letter of authenticity, a pair of Dodge-branded leather driving gloves, and more unspecified items.

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T starts at $61,590, and the Scat Pack variant begins at $75,185. In addition to extra power, the Scat Pack comes with features like adaptive dampers and more driving modes. The R/T has amenities like heated front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. The Scat Pack has a 16-inch digital instrument panel and 20-inch wheels.

Even if you don’t plan to buy a 2024 Charger, you can see how it looks on the newly launched configurator. You can check out the car in the available exterior colors, wheel options, roof choices and interior upholstery shades. There are even animations, like the lights illuminating and the frunk and rear hatch opening. Unfortunately, no prices for packages or options are listed yet.