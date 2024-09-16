- Dodge opens order books for the Charger Daytona EV.
- These first-run models come with performance upgrades as standard.
- Buyers can select whether to receive an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 in charging credits.
- If you order by October 31, you even get two days of performance driving instruction and special accessories.
Dodge Begins Taking Orders for 2024 Daytona EV Muscle Car
The first group of new Charger buyers get special perks
Folks looking for a new kind of American muscle car can rejoice because Dodge is finally taking orders for the 2024 Charger Daytona EV. The automaker is even sweetening the deal with its First Call offer that gives extra bonuses to people who place a request before October 31, 2024. Actual deliveries of the new Charger Daytona R/T and Daytona Scat Pack will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The First Call 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will come standard with the Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade package that will boost the total output to 496 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque. It will also have a battery pack with 100.5 kWh of total capacity (93.9 kWh usable). Meanwhile, the early orders for the Scat Pack trim will get the Track package, with features like additional drive modes and adaptive dampers, and the Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade, which will increase the output figures to 670 hp and 627 lb-ft.
To get one of the First Call Charger models, buyers must either choose a preconfigured Charger Daytona allocation from a dealer or specify their own custom vehicle through a dealer.
A big perk for someone who places one of these sold orders by October 31 and then takes delivery of the vehicle is a two-day performance-driving course at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona. These folks also get a welcome kit with a signed letter of authenticity, a pair of Dodge-branded leather driving gloves, and more unspecified items.
The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T starts at $61,590, and the Scat Pack variant begins at $75,185. In addition to extra power, the Scat Pack comes with features like adaptive dampers and more driving modes. The R/T has amenities like heated front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. The Scat Pack has a 16-inch digital instrument panel and 20-inch wheels.
Even if you don’t plan to buy a 2024 Charger, you can see how it looks on the newly launched configurator. You can check out the car in the available exterior colors, wheel options, roof choices and interior upholstery shades. There are even animations, like the lights illuminating and the frunk and rear hatch opening. Unfortunately, no prices for packages or options are listed yet.
Check out the new Charger in Peel Out yellow (above). The color accentuates the retro-tinged exterior design especially well because it highlights the car’s lines and is reminiscent of the vibrant shades available on Dodge muscle cars in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Dodge makes it easier for potential customers to find their new Charger Daytona through the automaker’s Horsepower Locator tool. The site lets prospective buyers find certified dealers with allocations for the electric muscle car and matches them up. The system even allows for limiting the results by trim configuration or the radius of a ZIP code.
The new Charger won’t just be an EV because internal combustion-powered versions with a turbocharged inline-six engine making up to 550 horsepower are also on the horizon. Four-door versions are coming too.
A new Dodge Charger shouldn't be a hard sell, but the company is making the electric muscle car even more tempting by offering these upgrades.