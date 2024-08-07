- Dodge announces pricing of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, which starts at $61,590.
- The high-voltage Scat Pack begins at $75,185.
- Only the two-door hatchback will be available this first model year, with electric sedan and gas-powered coupe and sedan entering production next year.
2024 Dodge Charger EV Pricing Announced
When we first saw the specs for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona — 100.5-kWh battery pack, standard dual-motor layout, starting output of 496 horsepower — we knew it wouldn't be cheap. And today, Dodge proved us right: The inaugural model year of the completely redesigned Charger starts at an eye-watering $61,590, including destination, for the R/T model. If you want the spicier, 670-hp Scat Pack, be prepared to pony up at least $75,185.
So what do you get for these sizable sums? The 2024 Charger Daytona R/T comes with the Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade straight from the factory (this will presumably be an option in the future), placing standard output at 456 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque. The Powershot temporary overboost feature adds an extra 40 hp in short bursts, for a combined total of 496 hp. Dodge says that's good for a 0-60 mph run of 4.7 seconds.
On the equipment front, the Daytona R/T comes well equipped with heated front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. That's in addition to a long list of advanced driver aids, such as blind-spot monitoring, land departure mitigation, parking sensors and more.
The Daytona Scat Pack's claim to fame is its much more potent powertrain. It also comes with a performance package that we assume will cost extra later — in this case, it's called the Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade — and develops 630 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Hitting the PowerShot button will briefly increase output to 670 hp. The 2024 Scat Pack also includes the Track package, which adds more drive modes, adaptive dampers, fixed-headrest performance seats, a video recorder and more. Dodge claims the Charger Daytona Scat Pack with the Track package should hit the 60 mph mark in 3.3 seconds, which would make it one of the quicker EVs on the market.
The Scat Pack comes with a handful of features that R/T owners have to pay extra for, including 20-inch wheels, a 16-inch color digital instrument panel and a head-up display. The Scat Pack also has a few unique options packages, with the most transformative being the 3-Season Tires pack. This $695 upgrade swaps out the standard all-season tires with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 performance rubber, measuring 305 mm up front and 325 mm at the rear. We think this is a necessary upgrade if you want to make the most of the Scat Pack's abilities.
No matter which 2024 Charger EV you choose, new owners will be able to pick between two incentives that sweeten the deal a bit. First-time EV buyers living in a house will certainly find the free Level 2 at-home charging station an appealing option. Already have a charging unit, or live in an apartment? The $600 charging credit might be more your speed. It'll be loaded onto your Free2move Charge account; Free2move Charge is Dodge parent company Stellantis' charging app. It makes charging easier by incorporating station status info and streamlining payments for multiple charging networks — including ChargePoint and EVgo — in one app.
Dodge also provided a production timeline for a number of Charger variants debuting over the next year or so. For 2024, the only Charger on the market will be the two-door all-electric Daytona hatchback, in R/T and Scat Pack forms. Production of these models begins this summer, with units appearing on dealer lots in the fourth quarter. The four-door Daytona enters production in the first half of 2025.
The gasoline Chargers are powered by a turbocharged inline six-cylinder, with at least two power outputs planned. The two-door high-output (or Sixpack H.O.) version and four-door standard-output (or Sixpack S.O.) will begin production in the second half of 2025 and will hopefully be available at dealers by the end of the year. The S.O. produces a healthy 420 horsepower, and the H.O. churns out a stonking 550 hp. Additional information about the range-topping electric SRT Banshee still isn't available yet.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona isn't cheap, but you do get a lot of performance for the money. Buyers looking for the (probably) less expensive gasoline models will have to wait another year.