So what do you get for these sizable sums? The 2024 Charger Daytona R/T comes with the Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade straight from the factory (this will presumably be an option in the future), placing standard output at 456 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque. The Powershot temporary overboost feature adds an extra 40 hp in short bursts, for a combined total of 496 hp. Dodge says that's good for a 0-60 mph run of 4.7 seconds.

On the equipment front, the Daytona R/T comes well equipped with heated front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry and start. That's in addition to a long list of advanced driver aids, such as blind-spot monitoring, land departure mitigation, parking sensors and more.

The Daytona Scat Pack's claim to fame is its much more potent powertrain. It also comes with a performance package that we assume will cost extra later — in this case, it's called the Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade — and develops 630 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Hitting the PowerShot button will briefly increase output to 670 hp. The 2024 Scat Pack also includes the Track package, which adds more drive modes, adaptive dampers, fixed-headrest performance seats, a video recorder and more. Dodge claims the Charger Daytona Scat Pack with the Track package should hit the 60 mph mark in 3.3 seconds, which would make it one of the quicker EVs on the market.

The Scat Pack comes with a handful of features that R/T owners have to pay extra for, including 20-inch wheels, a 16-inch color digital instrument panel and a head-up display. The Scat Pack also has a few unique options packages, with the most transformative being the 3-Season Tires pack. This $695 upgrade swaps out the standard all-season tires with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 performance rubber, measuring 305 mm up front and 325 mm at the rear. We think this is a necessary upgrade if you want to make the most of the Scat Pack's abilities.