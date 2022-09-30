Our Long-Term Rivian R1T Stopped Working on the Freeway

The dashboard of the Rivian revealed no warning lights and the infotainment screen was still working as the truck came to a stop in the middle of the freeway. After just a few seconds, impatient Angelenos were infuriated, whizzing past and giving Carrie and Ryan the classic single-finger hello. It's worth noting the Rivian doesn't have a start/stop button, so there isn't an obvious way to turn it off and back on. This makes it especially difficult for our staffers, who are constantly switching into new vehicles. There's also the complication of the R1T's reset process — you don't simply turn it off and back on again.

After a little brainstorming, Carrie and Ryan decided to try every trick in the book. They put the R1T into park, locked and unlocked the car, and opened and closed the doors (in rush-hour traffic) to get the Rivian to come back to life. It worked. After all that they were able to put the truck into drive and rejoin the gauntlet. It was as if nothing happened, and the lack of warning lights or alerts from the car throughout the ordeal indicated that the R1T didn't think anything was wrong either. We think this comes down to a small bug that can result in a major hassle, and while we know EVs from startups can be pesky, buyers of a brand-new $80,000 vehicle really shouldn't worry about this type of problem.