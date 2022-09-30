Our Long-Term Rivian R1T Stopped Working on the Freeway

- Our Rivian R1T ground to a halt on the way to work.
- Luckily, traffic was moving at a snail's pace.
- Eventually, after much fiddling, we found a way to start it back up and get on with our morning.
Los Angeles is known for a number of things, and not all of them are great. One case in point? Traffic everywhere, all of the time. That already makes the commute to work one heck of an ordeal, but for two of our staffers yesterday, it got even worse when our long-term Rivian R1T decided it just couldn't deal with the slog anymore.
A normal weekday for most of our staff here at Edmunds involves wading through stop-and-go on the infamous 405 freeway. Normally, it's just that. But on Wednesday, Carrie Kim and Ryan ZumMallen had a bit more to contend with. Carrie was at the wheel when the R1T experienced a sudden loss of power. Repeated jabs at the throttle pedal did nothing, and eventually the R1T ground to a halt.
The dashboard of the Rivian revealed no warning lights and the infotainment screen was still working as the truck came to a stop in the middle of the freeway. After just a few seconds, impatient Angelenos were infuriated, whizzing past and giving Carrie and Ryan the classic single-finger hello. It's worth noting the Rivian doesn't have a start/stop button, so there isn't an obvious way to turn it off and back on. This makes it especially difficult for our staffers, who are constantly switching into new vehicles. There's also the complication of the R1T's reset process — you don't simply turn it off and back on again.
After a little brainstorming, Carrie and Ryan decided to try every trick in the book. They put the R1T into park, locked and unlocked the car, and opened and closed the doors (in rush-hour traffic) to get the Rivian to come back to life. It worked. After all that they were able to put the truck into drive and rejoin the gauntlet. It was as if nothing happened, and the lack of warning lights or alerts from the car throughout the ordeal indicated that the R1T didn't think anything was wrong either. We think this comes down to a small bug that can result in a major hassle, and while we know EVs from startups can be pesky, buyers of a brand-new $80,000 vehicle really shouldn't worry about this type of problem.
We've reached out to Rivian to see if it can decipher what happened to the R1T, and we'll update our long-term test log once we hear back. Until then, if your Rivian comes to a dead stop for no reason in the heat of midmorning traffic, at least you know you're not the only one it's happened to.
Our Rivian deciding to take a nap in the middle of the 405 is not at all how we wanted to start hump day.