2024 Chevy Silverado EV: 484 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

Look, if you only care about having the electric pickup truck with the longest driving range, then get the Silverado EV. But for our money — especially considering this RST First Edition's $96,495 as-tested price — there are better buys out there, like a Ford F-150 Lightning or the slightly smaller Rivian R1T.

For starters, the Silverado's interior leaves a lot to be desired. As we noted in our First Drive, there are too many hard plastic bits unbefitting a vehicle at this price point. Then there's the ride quality; those 24-inch wheels look cool, but they make for harsh impacts over broken pavement, as well as ponderous handling. Poor outward visibility was another complaint noted by several of our editors. Maybe the upcoming non-RST trims will generate more positive impressions.

In our performance testing, the Silverado EV RST accelerated to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and ran the quarter mile in a scant 12.7 seconds at 108.8 mph. The Silverado EV stopped from 60 mph in 136 feet, which is about normal for a full-size pickup truck, especially one of this size. Speaking of which: The Silverado EV exceeded the 8,800-pound weight limit of our scales. Big range = big battery = big heft.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz