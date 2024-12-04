- The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST went 484 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- That makes it the vehicle with the second-longest electric driving range we've ever tested.
- That said, the Silverado isn't our favorite EV pickup truck.
2024 Chevy Silverado EV: 484 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test
It has the second-longest range of all the vehicles we've tested
The new Chevy Silverado EV just completed 484 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test. That not only makes it the longest-range electric truck we've ever tested, but it's now No. 2 on our overall leaderboard behind the original Lucid Air Dream Edition.
We tested the fully loaded Silverado EV RST First Edition, which joins the original Work Truck spec (more trims are coming soon). The EPA estimates a 450-mile range for the RST, but we exceeded that number by 34 miles. What's more, the EPA estimates this truck's energy consumption to be 53 kWh per 100 miles, but we saw 49.2 kWh per 100 miles. No, that's not exactly efficient, but what electric pickup is?
How we range test
We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph.
We started off from Edmunds HQ with a full battery and stayed within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, returning to the office with 6 miles of indicated range remaining. It was clear and 64.5 degrees Fahrenheit on our test day.
It's the longest-range truck, but ...
Look, if you only care about having the electric pickup truck with the longest driving range, then get the Silverado EV. But for our money — especially considering this RST First Edition's $96,495 as-tested price — there are better buys out there, like a Ford F-150 Lightning or the slightly smaller Rivian R1T.
For starters, the Silverado's interior leaves a lot to be desired. As we noted in our First Drive, there are too many hard plastic bits unbefitting a vehicle at this price point. Then there's the ride quality; those 24-inch wheels look cool, but they make for harsh impacts over broken pavement, as well as ponderous handling. Poor outward visibility was another complaint noted by several of our editors. Maybe the upcoming non-RST trims will generate more positive impressions.
In our performance testing, the Silverado EV RST accelerated to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and ran the quarter mile in a scant 12.7 seconds at 108.8 mph. The Silverado EV stopped from 60 mph in 136 feet, which is about normal for a full-size pickup truck, especially one of this size. Speaking of which: The Silverado EV exceeded the 8,800-pound weight limit of our scales. Big range = big battery = big heft.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz