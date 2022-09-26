2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Finally Gets the Interior It Deserves

While a revised exterior and updated powertrains are all well and good, it's the significant improvement to the Silverado 2500HD's cabin that has us most excited. On all models except the base Work Truck trim, this heavy-duty workhorse is equipped with the high-tech interior design that first appeared on the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500. That means the vertically oriented center stack and tiny 8-inch screen are replaced with a horizontal layout that plays to the 2500HD's sense of width. The touchscreen now measures 13.4 inches diagonally and has a high-resolution display that makes a mockery of the interface it replaces. We found this system snappy and easy to use in a tested Silverado 1500.

Other enhancements include rear air vents and climate controls, a redesigned center console, a wireless charging pad, and new materials, such as real wood trim on upper models. On the safety front, adaptive cruise control is finally available, and it will even work while towing. The trick Transparent Trailer feature (which uses a variety of cameras to generate an image in the touchscreen that gives you the illusion of being able to see through your trailer) now works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. When towing, the blind-spot warning system will account for the trailer as well, and a new sensor system will alert you as you approach the vehicle's GCWR.

What are the Silverado 2500HD's trim levels?

The 2024 Silverado 2500HD will be available in many of the same trims as the current model — Work Truck (or WT), Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. There are a few new additions, however.

The High Country will now be available with the blacked-out Midnight Edition package that is currently optional for the LT and LTZ. Later in the model year, the off-road-oriented ZR2 will join the lineup, likely carrying the upgraded dampers, all-terrain tires and driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials seen on the Silverado 1500 ZR2. Stay tuned for more info on that front.

Edmunds says

Much-needed enhancements to this truck's exterior and cabin make the 2024 Silverado 2500HD worth waiting for. We suggest putting the brakes on your new heavy-duty purchase until the revised pickup debuts next spring.