2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Finally Gets the Interior It Deserves

Silverado 1500's upgrades are carried over to its heavy-duty sibling

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Senior News Editor
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Extensive refresh to heavy-duty Silverado
  • New, cleaner face and major upgrade to interior design
  • More potent diesel powertrain and increased towing abilities
  • Off-road-oriented ZR2 will debut later in the model year
  • Part of the fourth Silverado HD generation introduced for 2020

What is the Silverado 2500HD?

Since towing and payload capabilities are typically far more important than interior design or cutting-edge tech features, the current-generation Silverado 2500HD could be forgiven for looking dated on its 2020 arrival. But the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500 offered the same levels of performance and featured arguably nicer cabins despite being older. A shift in Chevy's priorities was needed, and quickly.

Better late than never, we suppose. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is finally getting the comprehensive update it desperately needs, with all manner of powertrain, interior and exterior upgrades. Changes start with the exterior, which gets a handsome new face with horizontal bars that reduce the visual weight of the grille's gaping maw. There are also new LED accent lights that give the Silverado HD a distinctive look at night, and the primary headlights — though still arranged in a four-beam layout — are no longer split by a bar across the grille. The overall effect is far more cohesive.

At the end of the day, we think the 2024 Silverado HD is a heavy-duty pickup that finally has the looks to match its prodigious pulling abilities.

What's under the Silverado 2500HD's hood?

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

The 2024 Silverado 2500HD offers buyers a choice between two engines. A 6.6-liter gasoline V8 is standard, churning out 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. That's the same output as last year's model, but it's now matched to a 10-speed Allison transmission, which replaces the old GM-designed Hydra-Matic six-speed. The change increases this model's gross weight combined rating from 24,000 pounds to 26,000 pounds, with bumps to max towing figures on most crew-cab versions.

Buyers who are serious about towing are more likely to opt for the Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel. The oil burner now generates 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque — a healthy bump from last year's 445 hp and 910 lb-ft. When optioned with the Max Trailering package, towing figures climb to as high as 22,500 pounds, compared to the previous upper limit of 18,510 pounds.

Unfortunately, payload numbers have fallen across the board. While the difference is minute in some trims (the 2022 Silverado 2500HD in the rear-drive/crew-cab/long-bed/diesel configuration could haul 3,536 pounds, while the 2024 version can be loaded with 3,534 pounds), the gulf is wide in others. For instance, the 2022 model in rear-drive/regular-cab/gas configuration had a max payload of 3,979 pounds, while the 2024 model can only haul 3,759 pounds.

How's the Silverado 2500HD's interior?

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

While a revised exterior and updated powertrains are all well and good, it's the significant improvement to the Silverado 2500HD's cabin that has us most excited. On all models except the base Work Truck trim, this heavy-duty workhorse is equipped with the high-tech interior design that first appeared on the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500. That means the vertically oriented center stack and tiny 8-inch screen are replaced with a horizontal layout that plays to the 2500HD's sense of width. The touchscreen now measures 13.4 inches diagonally and has a high-resolution display that makes a mockery of the interface it replaces. We found this system snappy and easy to use in a tested Silverado 1500.

Other enhancements include rear air vents and climate controls, a redesigned center console, a wireless charging pad, and new materials, such as real wood trim on upper models. On the safety front, adaptive cruise control is finally available, and it will even work while towing. The trick Transparent Trailer feature (which uses a variety of cameras to generate an image in the touchscreen that gives you the illusion of being able to see through your trailer) now works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. When towing, the blind-spot warning system will account for the trailer as well, and a new sensor system will alert you as you approach the vehicle's GCWR.

What are the Silverado 2500HD's trim levels?

The 2024 Silverado 2500HD will be available in many of the same trims as the current model — Work Truck (or WT), Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. There are a few new additions, however.

The High Country will now be available with the blacked-out Midnight Edition package that is currently optional for the LT and LTZ. Later in the model year, the off-road-oriented ZR2 will join the lineup, likely carrying the upgraded dampers, all-terrain tires and driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials seen on the Silverado 1500 ZR2. Stay tuned for more info on that front.

Edmunds says

Much-needed enhancements to this truck's exterior and cabin make the 2024 Silverado 2500HD worth waiting for. We suggest putting the brakes on your new heavy-duty purchase until the revised pickup debuts next spring.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
