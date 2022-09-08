2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Is a Long-Range EV Starting at $30,000

- A Chevy-badged competitor to the Ford Mustang Mach-E
- A five-passenger fully electric crossover
- Base price of around $30,000
- Part of the first Equinox EV generation launching for 2024
The 2024 Equinox EV is here to help Chevy take another bite out of the extremely hot EV crossover market. Though the Bowtie already has the Bolt EUV in the running, that vehicle doesn't utilize GM's new Ultium battery architecture. Ultium batteries are more energy-dense, use less cobalt and offer a more flexible pack arrangement (and hopefully reduce the risk of the Bolt EUV's spontaneous combustion problem). The Equinox EV is expected to bow in fall 2023, a few months after the larger, sportier Blazer EV.
Every 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV trim, from the entry-level 1LT to range-topping 3RS, comes standard in a front-wheel-drive configuration. The single motor produces 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque. That might not seem like a lot, but we've tested crossover EVs with similar power specs (like our 201-hp long-term Volkswagen ID.4) and find there's enough on tap for most circumstances.
But where's the fun in sufficiency? The Equinox EV will also be available with an all-wheel drive. This dual-motor setup offers a much more enticing 290 hp and 346 lb-ft, which should result in a pretty sprightly people carrier.
Chevrolet isn't willing to talk specifics about battery capacity, but we do know there will be two packs available. The entry-level 1LT will come with a standard-range pack that is said to deliver 250 miles on a full charge. Optional for the 1LT and standard for the 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS is a long-range pack that promises 300 miles if you stick with the single-motor powertrain. The dual-motor configuration is only available with the long-range pack, and it drops range slightly to 280 miles.
Most owners will charge at home, and to that end, almost all Equinox EVs have an 11.5-kW onboard charger, which can add up to 34 miles of range per hour. The 3RS AWD is available with a 19.2-kW onboard charger. When plugged into a Level 2 station that can supply electricity at that rate, the Equinox 3RS adds 51 miles of range per hour.
If you're on the road, the Equinox EV can draw power at rates up to 150 kW. While that's not exactly blazing, a DC fast-charging station with this charge rate adds about 70 miles of range in 10 minutes.
Thankfully, Chevrolet included an image of the 1LT in press photos, allowing us to see what the most affordable Equinox EV interior looks like. The front portion of the cabin looks rather handsome, like a less glittery version of the chrome-soaked Blazer EV. You get neat turbine-style air vents on the bookends of the dash, a clutter-free steering wheel, two digital displays and — most importantly (are you listening, Volkswagen ID.4?) — a physical volume knob and physical air conditioning controls. Though there appear to be hard plastics aplenty, the contrast-color seat stitching and diamond accents on the dashboard trim help make the cabin a bit spiffier than expected for a base model.
Of course, moving up to higher trims decks out the interior with upgraded materials. The 3LT pictured here, for instance, features an attractive blue-beige-brown treatment, in addition to leather upholstery and soft-touch door inserts. The RS models are positioned as a sport-themed alternative (even though there are no performance upgrades of any kind) that drives home the impression with a blacked-out interior with red accents.
While we don't know much about the Equinox EV's interior space at this point, compact crossovers generally have ample space for passengers in both rows. We expect the same is true of this SUV. Chevy says that the Equinox EV's cargo area measures 57 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. For comparison, the Toyota RAV4 offers 69.8 cubic feet with its seats dropped.
The base 1LT comes with twin 11-inch screens — a digital instrument panel in front of the driver, which is positioned next to a center touchscreen. A package available for the 2LT and 2RS models features a 17.7-inch touchscreen, which is standard on 3LT and 3RS models. The options list includes such niceties as ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, a hands-free tailgate and a premium Bose audio system.
As you'd expect of a modern-day crossover, the Equinox EV comes with a healthy list of standard driving aids. Every model is equipped with forward collision alert with automatic braking, rear parking sensors with automatic braking, a blind-spot warning system and the useful safety alert seat (which buzzes your bum when a safety system is triggered — saving you an embarrassing glare from passengers). Adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, head-up display and a digital rearview mirror are all on the options list.
One of the Equinox EV's biggest selling points, however, is the inclusion of GM's Super Cruise system. Available on all models except the 1LT, Super Cruise allows you to drive hands-free on highways across the U.S. and Canada (by the time the Equinox EV launches, Super Cruise will have expanded to over 400,000 miles of coverage). It's one of the most advanced automated driving systems on the market, and we're happy to see its inclusion on a mass-market vehicle.
While Chevrolet already sells the long-range Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, the upcoming 2024 Equinox EV's more conventional styling will make an even bigger impact.