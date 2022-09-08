2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Is a Long-Range EV Starting at $30,000

Of course, moving up to higher trims decks out the interior with upgraded materials. The 3LT pictured here, for instance, features an attractive blue-beige-brown treatment, in addition to leather upholstery and soft-touch door inserts. The RS models are positioned as a sport-themed alternative (even though there are no performance upgrades of any kind) that drives home the impression with a blacked-out interior with red accents.

While we don't know much about the Equinox EV's interior space at this point, compact crossovers generally have ample space for passengers in both rows. We expect the same is true of this SUV. Chevy says that the Equinox EV's cargo area measures 57 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. For comparison, the Toyota RAV4 offers 69.8 cubic feet with its seats dropped.

How's the Equinox EV's tech?

The base 1LT comes with twin 11-inch screens — a digital instrument panel in front of the driver, which is positioned next to a center touchscreen. A package available for the 2LT and 2RS models features a 17.7-inch touchscreen, which is standard on 3LT and 3RS models. The options list includes such niceties as ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, a hands-free tailgate and a premium Bose audio system.

As you'd expect of a modern-day crossover, the Equinox EV comes with a healthy list of standard driving aids. Every model is equipped with forward collision alert with automatic braking, rear parking sensors with automatic braking, a blind-spot warning system and the useful safety alert seat (which buzzes your bum when a safety system is triggered — saving you an embarrassing glare from passengers). Adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, head-up display and a digital rearview mirror are all on the options list.

One of the Equinox EV's biggest selling points, however, is the inclusion of GM's Super Cruise system. Available on all models except the 1LT, Super Cruise allows you to drive hands-free on highways across the U.S. and Canada (by the time the Equinox EV launches, Super Cruise will have expanded to over 400,000 miles of coverage). It's one of the most advanced automated driving systems on the market, and we're happy to see its inclusion on a mass-market vehicle.

Edmunds says

While Chevrolet already sells the long-range Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, the upcoming 2024 Equinox EV's more conventional styling will make an even bigger impact.