GM's Super Cruise Is About to Double Its Coverage to 400,000 Miles

For those unfamiliar with Super Cruise, it's GM's advanced hands-free driving technology. In short, the system uses a combination of GPS sensing, a highly precise map, and a network of cameras to essentially control the vehicle without driver intervention. The system only works on roads that GM has had pre-mapped with lidar (light detection and ranging) scans that essentially create a 3D map of a given area. The combination of all this tech allows the car to keep a car in its lane and modulate its speed according to what drivers have set (or by keeping a steady distance to a vehicle ahead). Drivers are still required to pay attention to the road ahead when the system is active, and eye-tracking tech built into the cars helps make sure they aren't distracted.

Until now, Super Cruise has only worked on highways that have been scanned and are separated from oncoming traffic, but the new update is about to change that. The changes that effectively double Super Cruise's overall coverage (and triple it in Canada alone) also allow Super Cruise to be used on roads where opposing traffic isn't physically divided. GM's statement specifically mentions that Super Cruise will now work on the Pacific Coast Highway, a road that divides opposing traffic with double yellow lines and very few physical barriers.