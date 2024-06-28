- The base 2.0-liter Supra is dead for 2025, but the 3.0 and 3.0 Premium models live on.
- You can still get a manual, too.
- Prices start at $57,345.
Toyota Kills the 2.0-Liter Supra for 2025 — 3.0-Liter Car, Manual Live
Gone and probably forgotten ...
The base 2.0-liter Supra is no more after 2024. Toyota just announced pricing information for the 2025 year of its iconic sports car, and the base car was notably absent from the list. Toyota says: "The 2025 GR Supra is available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, both available with a manual transmission option or an automatic transmission." That's as cut and dry as it gets, folks — if you want a Supra in 2025, you have one engine choice.
But, as it turns out, not that many people seem to want a Supra in the first place. The Supra has been faced with the challenge of slow sales since it was first put back on sale for the 2020 model year, and the addition of a less expensive base model with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (that was around $10,000 less than the six-cylinder car) never really helped matters. In 2023 Toyota only shifted 2,652 Supras in total, regardless of engine or transmission configuration. It's no surprise, then, that the 2.0-liter model is being sunsetted.
You can still get the BMW-sourced straight-six model for 2025, however. It kicks out 382 horsepower, sends it through either the six-speed manual or the eight-speed auto, and hits the rear wheels only. It was always the Supra to get, and some refinements for the 2023 model year made it more confidence-inspiring and better to drive. Equipment levels are exactly the same from 2024. The same Safety and Technology package is still available for the standard model (it nets a 12-speaker JBL sound system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, speed limit info, a wireless charger on automatic models, and adaptive cruise control on cars with the auto). The Premium models get much of that kit as standard, but a driver assistance package grants Premiums with the blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control for the automatics.
Prices for the 3.0-liter model are up slightly from $56,495 last year to $57,345 (including destination). Premium models run from $59,645 to $60,495.
Edmunds says
The 2.0-liter Supra was never a standout sports car or a particularly good deal, so we aren't too sad to see it go since the 3.0-liter car sticks around.