The base 2.0-liter Supra is no more after 2024. Toyota just announced pricing information for the 2025 year of its iconic sports car, and the base car was notably absent from the list. Toyota says: "The 2025 GR Supra is available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, both available with a manual transmission option or an automatic transmission." That's as cut and dry as it gets, folks — if you want a Supra in 2025, you have one engine choice.

But, as it turns out, not that many people seem to want a Supra in the first place. The Supra has been faced with the challenge of slow sales since it was first put back on sale for the 2020 model year, and the addition of a less expensive base model with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (that was around $10,000 less than the six-cylinder car) never really helped matters. In 2023 Toyota only shifted 2,652 Supras in total, regardless of engine or transmission configuration. It's no surprise, then, that the 2.0-liter model is being sunsetted.