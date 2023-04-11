2024 BMW XM Label Red First Look: Silly Name, Big Power

The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it sends power to all four wheels. BMW says the Label Red needs just 3.7 seconds to make the sprint from 0 to 60 mph. We recently tested the standard XM and it needed 4 seconds flat to make the 0-60 sprint, so the Label Red is a marked improvement over the standard car here — but the BMW X5 M (which costs less than the standard XM) needs just 3.5 seconds to do 0-60. So despite all that power, the X5 M is still quicker. We'll be sure to test the Label Red to make sure BMW isn't just being conservative, but it's already not looking very good for the XM Label Red.

Aside from the extra power, the cosmetics have been changed, and the result is ... interesting. It's just an XM but with an eye-searing amount of red trim mounted all over. The grille surround, window surround and even the wheels are done up in red. The interior is identical to the standard car's, but with red stitching, trim and even red air-vent slats. The whole car is smothered in lava-like tinsel and it's safe to say it does the XM no favors. Luckily the red can be optioned off the Label Red for something less gaudy (though we doubt that will truly help this design's case).