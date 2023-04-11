- The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW ever made.
- Its twin-turbo V8 is paired to an electric motor, and combined they make 738 hp.
- Beyond the extra power, though, it's almost identical to the standard XM.
2024 BMW XM Label Red First Look: Silly Name, Big Power
You're looking at the most powerful BMW ever made (and we know you don't want to anymore)
The 2023 BMW XM was the most powerful BMW ever made, and it held that title for a total of seven months. But now it has to make way for its juiced-up bigger sibling, the BMW XM Label Red. It's almost identical to the standard XM in every way, but with one major difference: Potency is way up.
This tweaked version of the XM makes a total of 738 horsepower and that same number in peak torque torque. The numbers represent increases of 94 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque over the standard car. Interestingly, the majority of the Label Red's gains come from the V8 itself. All the extra horsepower, as you might expect, is down to changes made to the engine, and most of the extra torque (74 lb-ft of it, to be exact) also comes from the V8. Peak horsepower comes at 5,600 rpm and peak torque is available from 1,800 to 5,400 rpm, giving the Label Red a nice, wide powerband.
The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it sends power to all four wheels. BMW says the Label Red needs just 3.7 seconds to make the sprint from 0 to 60 mph. We recently tested the standard XM and it needed 4 seconds flat to make the 0-60 sprint, so the Label Red is a marked improvement over the standard car here — but the BMW X5 M (which costs less than the standard XM) needs just 3.5 seconds to do 0-60. So despite all that power, the X5 M is still quicker. We'll be sure to test the Label Red to make sure BMW isn't just being conservative, but it's already not looking very good for the XM Label Red.
Aside from the extra power, the cosmetics have been changed, and the result is ... interesting. It's just an XM but with an eye-searing amount of red trim mounted all over. The grille surround, window surround and even the wheels are done up in red. The interior is identical to the standard car's, but with red stitching, trim and even red air-vent slats. The whole car is smothered in lava-like tinsel and it's safe to say it does the XM no favors. Luckily the red can be optioned off the Label Red for something less gaudy (though we doubt that will truly help this design's case).
The suspension hasn't been changed for the Label Red — it uses the adaptive dampers that come on the XM (and continues the trend of BMW opting to not go with air suspensions on its hi-po SUVs as so many of its rivals do). The brakes are also the same as what you'd find on the XM, with six-piston calipers clamping down on steel rotors up front and single-piston units handling the rear. Carbon-ceramic brakes, despite the XM's immense weight, are not an option. Top speed is 155 mph, or 175 mph if you opt for the M Driver's package.
Pricing isn't available yet, and BMW says we'll learn how much it will cost closer to the start of the Label Red's production. Keep in mind that the XM starts at a whopping $159,995. It is currently the most expensive BMW you can buy, but we fully expect the Label Red to take that title when we finally get a price. Production is slated to start in August of this year at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant.
Edmunds says
While we appreciate BMW trying to up the XM's game, this is really what its flagship should have been in the first place. We'll still happily go spend our cash on an Alpina XB7 instead, though.