2023 BMW XM Tested: 0-60, 1/4-Mile & Handling Results!

We put every new model under a GPS-powered microscope here at Edmunds. We test for many reasons, but the main ones are to let you know what to expect for your hard-earned dollars, and to help keep automakers honest. Acceleration is measured in 0-60 mph runs and over a standing quarter mile. Braking from 60 mph to a standstill objectively measures how much stopping force the brakes produce and how a vehicle might react in a panic-stop situation. Our 200-foot skidpad is set up to find the edge of a vehicle's mechanical grip in a safe, controlled environment.

After all the data was collected for the XM, we dug into the numbers. This crossover SUV will do 0-60 mph in 4 seconds flat, which is even quicker than BMW's official estimate. It then trips the timing lights at the end of the quarter mile in 12.1 seconds at 114.1 mph. For an SUV weighing a massive 6,057 pounds, that's impressive. Importantly, we also managed 34.3 miles of all-electric range, which should be enough for most people's commutes. However ...

The XM's biggest problem is ... the X5 M

The problem with most of the XM's performance numbers is, well, BMW's own X5 M Competition beats them. In our 0-60 test, the X5 M did the same deed a half-second quicker than the XM, and it was half-a-second quicker to the quarter-mile mark and going a whole 4 mph quicker, too. While 4 mph might not seem like much, in this 1,320-foot race, it's a big difference. Furthermore, the fact that the X5 M maintained its half-second advantage over the XM from the start of the quarter mile to the end of it proves just how maniacal that SUV is.

As for the XM itself, Senior Vehicle Test Editor Kurt Niebuhr was impressed with its performance on test day: "The combination of a twin-turbo V8 AND a nearly 200-horsepower electric motor was bound to make the XM quick ... Once the gas engine picks up, the XM surges quickly to 60 and maintains strong acceleration right through 100 mph."

"Launch control really gives you the full M experience, and it's actually pretty easy to get into, unlike other M vehicles. Simply select the Sport Plus drive mode, mash the brake and gas, wait for the Launch Control Active message on the dash and let it rip. The XM rears back quite a bit and absolutely spins the front wheels for the first 10 feet. Crazy stuff. ... Remember, this is an SUV weighing over 6,000 pounds that does 60 in 4 seconds and does the quarter mile in the low 12-second range. So, you know, the new normal," he said.

In our braking test, both of these super SUVs hauled themselves down from 60 mph to a dead stop within 2 feet of each other — the XM needed 104 feet and the X5 M needed 106. They're so close in this test that it's hard to declare a winner, but frankly, you might reasonably expect the XM to pull out a bigger gap in every metric given it costs $42,000 more than the X5 M.

Again, Niebuhr was impressed by the XM's ability to deal with its weight, saying, "I knew the XM was going to stop well, but not this well. I know I'm feeling the extra mass here, but the XM stops really hard. Lots of bite from both the brakes and the tires. Very little in the way of ABS chatter, which is the sign of a very well-tuned braking system."

Not to make matters even worse for the XM, but on our skidpad (where we find the limit of mechanical grip from every car we test) the X5 M performs better yet again. It pulled 1.00 g on our skidpad, whereas the XM managed 0.98 g.

Niebuhr said: "The all-wheel-drive system feels involved, pushing power around to help the XM turn, even in the Comfort drive mode, and the stability control system wasn't bothered enough to step in during our skidpad testing. The rear-wheel steering system feels very natural. Engaging Sport Plus mode and activating the 4WD Sport setting really puts the engineering to work. The XM feels more aggressive and is almost devoid of body roll. [It] kinda highlights the need for more aggressive seat bolstering."

"But the sheer mass of the XM wears down the considerable grip of the Pirellis before you know it. What once seemed like unflappable stick now needs to be carefully managed so as to not completely melt the front tires. It's slightly disappointing, but only because the first impression of the XM is so sporting. Around our handling loop, it's more of the same. The XM drives smaller than it is, and while you can carry decent speed ... its level of high performance is almost too brief to be convincing."

There's no doubt that the XM's numbers are still impressive, and the utility of the model's electric-only range shouldn't be undersold, especially since the X5 M doesn't offer electric-only running at all. Even so, it still stings that BMW's M will sell you an SUV that is objectively quicker for far less money. Does that mean the XM doesn't have the bite to back up its ugly mouth's bite? We'll let you decide that for yourselves after watching the video, but our numbers surely speak for themselves.