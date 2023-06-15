New Photos! Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Acura ZDX EV

Acura ZDX range and charging

The ZDX is based on the Honda Prologue, which itself is underpinned by GM's Ultium battery platform. It's the same basic architecture that serves as the basis for SUVs like the upcoming Blazer EV and Equinox EV. That means that, even though Acura has kept a lid on specs, we can glean a few key stats from its bowtie-badged counterparts.

Chevrolet claims the Blazer EV will have 247-320 miles of range and be available in front-, rear- or all-wheel drive. The 247-mile version is the Blazer's base trim, and we suspect Acura won't offer a model with a range figure that low. We do, however, believe Acura will offer multiple motor configurations, likely in a rear- or all-wheel-drive setup. The single-motor ZDX will likely lead in range and will either match or fall slightly below the Blazer EV's 320-mile estimate. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model (which the company will no doubt brand SH-AWD as it has on other Acuras) will be less efficient — we suspect anywhere between 260 to 275 miles of range is likely.

The power-hungry Type S will likely be similar in spec to the Blazer SS, a trim Chevrolet claims will only be available with a performance AWD system and have a 0-60 mph time of under 4 seconds. Chevy also says this trim will have up to 290 miles of total range, and we think the ZDX Type S will closely mirror it. That means if you want performance, you won't have to give up much in the way of overall range.

As for charging, the GM's Ultium architecture runs at 400 volts and most vehicles powered by Ultium can charge at up to 190 kW. We suspect the ZDX will be able to charge at up to 200 kW, slightly more than the Lyriq but well within what General Motors has said the Ultium platform is currently capable of. For now, these specs are based on educated guesses, and they could change when the car is unveiled.