- Acura's first EV revives the ZDX nameplate.
- It will be a crossover-style fully electric SUV that slots between the RDX and MDX.
- This is everything you need to know about the upcoming electric ZDX.
New Photos! Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Acura ZDX EV
The ZDX is reborn as an EV
The Acura ZDX is back for 2024, but some might not even remember the first one. That's because from 2010 to 2013, it was a swoopy half-crossover, half-wagon that was either ahead of its time or too quirky to ever succeed. Either way, Acura has a habit of bringing back old names, and the ZDX will soon be reborn as a fully electric crossover that will be co-developed with General Motors. This is everything you need to know about the 2024 ZDX.
2024 Acura ZDX design and trims
While Acura released images of a camouflaged ZDX Type S six months ago — and before that, we even saw the Precision EV concept up close, which previewed the ZDXs design direction — our spy photographers recently captured the new ZDX wearing almost no camo at all. The images reveal an EV that looks like it will fit right into the current Acura lineup. It has a long hood and features sharp character lines that give it a distinct two-box shape. While the previous ZDX made attempts at being sleek and highly raked, the new ZDX looks upright and more squared-off, with plenty of Acura design flair thrown in.
As for trim levels, the ZDX will likely follow the path blazed by other Acuras. The ZDX lineup will probably start with a base, unnamed ZDX followed by one with the Tech package. An A-Spec version is bound to bring sporty design elements and is likely the model featured in these spy shots due to its aggressive and angular front fascia. The Advance model will add every tech feature available, with the Type S at the top of the tree, with blistering performance. The stratification of the lineup will allow Acura to offer multiple price points and multiple drivetrain setups for the new ZDX.
Acura ZDX range and charging
The ZDX is based on the Honda Prologue, which itself is underpinned by GM's Ultium battery platform. It's the same basic architecture that serves as the basis for SUVs like the upcoming Blazer EV and Equinox EV. That means that, even though Acura has kept a lid on specs, we can glean a few key stats from its bowtie-badged counterparts.
Chevrolet claims the Blazer EV will have 247-320 miles of range and be available in front-, rear- or all-wheel drive. The 247-mile version is the Blazer's base trim, and we suspect Acura won't offer a model with a range figure that low. We do, however, believe Acura will offer multiple motor configurations, likely in a rear- or all-wheel-drive setup. The single-motor ZDX will likely lead in range and will either match or fall slightly below the Blazer EV's 320-mile estimate. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model (which the company will no doubt brand SH-AWD as it has on other Acuras) will be less efficient — we suspect anywhere between 260 to 275 miles of range is likely.
The power-hungry Type S will likely be similar in spec to the Blazer SS, a trim Chevrolet claims will only be available with a performance AWD system and have a 0-60 mph time of under 4 seconds. Chevy also says this trim will have up to 290 miles of total range, and we think the ZDX Type S will closely mirror it. That means if you want performance, you won't have to give up much in the way of overall range.
As for charging, the GM's Ultium architecture runs at 400 volts and most vehicles powered by Ultium can charge at up to 190 kW. We suspect the ZDX will be able to charge at up to 200 kW, slightly more than the Lyriq but well within what General Motors has said the Ultium platform is currently capable of. For now, these specs are based on educated guesses, and they could change when the car is unveiled.
Acura ZDX cost and release date
Pricewise, we expect the ZDX to be in line with competitors like the Genesis GV60 and Electrified GV70, Tesla Model Y and Lexus RZ 450e. Expect a starting price around the $50,000 mark with top-spec models pushing the price into the high $60,000s.
Acura has said the ZDX will hit the market by 2024, and we expect full details to be revealed later this year.
Edmunds says
While the ZDX's rebirth sounds interesting, we're most intrigued by the Type S model and the potential heat it will bring to EVs in that segment.