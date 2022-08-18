The Acura Precision EV Concept Sets a New Direction for the Brand

- The Precision EV concept is here, and it previews Acura's first EV.
- The concept will set the tone for the brand's EV future in terms of design.
- Expect a production version to debut later on in 2023.
Remember the Acura Type S concept that debuted at Monterey Car Week in 2019? That car set the tone for the Acura brand, and it's followed that concept's lead to a tee since then. Now, the all-new Acura Precision EV concept does the same thing, but for the brand's first-ever electric car. It previews a five-passenger two-row electric SUV that will see production in 2024, but the Precision EV has a few tricks up its sleeve.
Looks are generally pretty subjective, but after having seen the Precision EV in person, we feel comfortable saying it's taking Acura's current design language in the right direction. It's full of neat EV-specific touches that give it a little more presence than current Acura models. Namely, the grille is completely flat and the trapezoidal accents are backlit, as is the Acura badge. There's also a pixelated light effect where the foglights and exhaust pipes usually go.
We don't have concrete specs for the Precision EV yet, but we can make a few educated guesses as to what's going to be underneath the Precision EV's slab-sided skin once it goes into production. There's a very good chance that the production version of this car will be based on the Honda Prologue, an EV that shares its platform with the upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Blazer. That means a GM-supplied battery pack and EV architecture would be found in the floor of the production Precision EV.
While we don't have an estimated range or a price, Acura did mention a few neat details about the Precision EV. The first is that it ushers in an era of sustainability for the brand. The paint is more eco-friendly, and Acura says the wood used in the interior space is harvested from responsibly managed forests. The second is that the Precision EV will have two distinct personalities: Connected Drive and Spiritual Lounge.
Connected Drive is a lot like what it sounds. It will put the focus on driving and make a point of connecting the driver to the machine — think of it as a sort of sport mode. EVs aren't always satisfying to get behind the wheel of, so hopefully Acura can bake a little soul into the experience. The Spiritual Lounge is quite the opposite of the first mode. When activated, it will recline the seats and emit fresh scents from the air vents to allow the driver to relax while the car drives itself.
That's right, Acura is looking toward an autonomous future, and the Precision EV's eventual production version will likely feature a raft of advanced driver assist systems. These systems don't currently feature full autonomy, but remember, Acura is looking well into the future of its cars with this concept. It might not be here soon, but it's part of its vision for the brand.
While concepts don't always offer concrete info, the Precision EV paints a pretty clear picture of where Acura wants to go in the coming years. Electric cars will be its focus, as will sustainability and autonomous driving. It sounds like a good place to start.
Mainstream brands have gotten behind the two-row crossover EV in spades, but more premium brands are just now starting to join the fray. Hopefully for Acura it isn't late to the game.