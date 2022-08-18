The Acura Precision EV Concept Sets a New Direction for the Brand

While we don't have an estimated range or a price, Acura did mention a few neat details about the Precision EV. The first is that it ushers in an era of sustainability for the brand. The paint is more eco-friendly, and Acura says the wood used in the interior space is harvested from responsibly managed forests. The second is that the Precision EV will have two distinct personalities: Connected Drive and Spiritual Lounge.

Connected Drive is a lot like what it sounds. It will put the focus on driving and make a point of connecting the driver to the machine — think of it as a sort of sport mode. EVs aren't always satisfying to get behind the wheel of, so hopefully Acura can bake a little soul into the experience. The Spiritual Lounge is quite the opposite of the first mode. When activated, it will recline the seats and emit fresh scents from the air vents to allow the driver to relax while the car drives itself.

That's right, Acura is looking toward an autonomous future, and the Precision EV's eventual production version will likely feature a raft of advanced driver assist systems. These systems don't currently feature full autonomy, but remember, Acura is looking well into the future of its cars with this concept. It might not be here soon, but it's part of its vision for the brand.