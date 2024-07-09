2025 Acura MDX Type S First Drive: Just Better Enough

The upshot is three new capabilities, with the new MDX Type S adding front cross-traffic warning, lane-change collision mitigation and active lane change assistance to its portfolio. The last of those is pretty neat. With adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance active, simply hold the turn signal stalk about halfway down to activate the signal but not actually click it into place. The system scans traffic and, if the coast is clear, steers the MDX into the next lane. It's pretty slick and worked well under most circumstances. We'd suggest using it in a straight line, though, since doing it on a curve — going from an inside lane to an outside one — made the system abruptly jump lanes in a way that was startling. Also note that it doesn't work everywhere, just on predesignated divided highways if they're detected in Google Maps using the MDX's new Google built-in tech.

Smarter steering wheel

The new steering wheel is also noteworthy. All driver assistance systems require your hands on the wheel and will warn you if you remove them for any length of time. Usually this is done with torque sensors in the steering column that sense the weight of your hands on the wheel, but if they don't detect any movement for a while — such as driving for a long time in a straight line — you'll get a "hands on the wheel" warning even if they already are.

The new MDX steering wheel gets around that by using capacitive touch — the same tech that's used in touchscreens — to determine if you're touching it. The leather-wrapped wheel looks the same, but during our drive we found it to be touch-sensitive enough that merely resting a finger against the outside of the rim was enough to keep the MDX happily cruising along, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise managing curves and traffic extremely well. It's not a full self-driving mode like GM's Super Cruise, but it's better than most other systems out there.

Touchscreen triumphs

One of our biggest complaints about recent Acura models has been the so-called True Touchpad Interface for the infotainment system. This trackpad-like interface mounted in the center console was billed as being more intuitive and easier to use than a regular touchscreen when it was introduced, but in practice it was frustrating and buggy.