2025 Acura MDX Type S First Drive: Just Better Enough
Tiny tweaks make this compelling luxury SUV even more so
With a new touchscreen audio system, updated driver aids and blink-and-you'll-miss it styling tweaks, the 2025 Acura MDX has received its first notable refresh since the current generation was introduced in 2022. Put together, it all adds to the appeal of Acura's biggest SUV and historical best-seller, which is saying something, since we've liked this MDX since its introduction.
The best news is that Acura also left well enough alone when it comes to the things that impressed us about the 2022 Acura MDX we lived with for a year. That means the fun handling, comfortable ride quality, and tons of passenger and cargo space remain intact.
Read our long-term test and you'll see we had our complaints which, happily, Acura has addressed. After a day of driving a top-of-the-line 2025 MDX Type S Advance in the hills north of San Diego, we think the updates improve the MDX, making one of the better luxury SUVs out there even better.
ADAS improvements
Acura (and its parent company Honda) established an early beachhead in offering its system of advanced driver assist systems on a wide variety of vehicles, usually as standard equipment. All 2025 MDX trims benefit from adaptive cruise control that now slows down for curves and better road departure mitigation tech, but the MDX Type S gets additional features bundled under the new AcuraWatch 360 label. This adds new radar sensors in the front and rear bumpers for improved blind-spot monitoring, a new long-range radar and an improved camera in front, and a new steering wheel with capacitive touch sensors.
The upshot is three new capabilities, with the new MDX Type S adding front cross-traffic warning, lane-change collision mitigation and active lane change assistance to its portfolio. The last of those is pretty neat. With adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance active, simply hold the turn signal stalk about halfway down to activate the signal but not actually click it into place. The system scans traffic and, if the coast is clear, steers the MDX into the next lane. It's pretty slick and worked well under most circumstances. We'd suggest using it in a straight line, though, since doing it on a curve — going from an inside lane to an outside one — made the system abruptly jump lanes in a way that was startling. Also note that it doesn't work everywhere, just on predesignated divided highways if they're detected in Google Maps using the MDX's new Google built-in tech.
Smarter steering wheel
The new steering wheel is also noteworthy. All driver assistance systems require your hands on the wheel and will warn you if you remove them for any length of time. Usually this is done with torque sensors in the steering column that sense the weight of your hands on the wheel, but if they don't detect any movement for a while — such as driving for a long time in a straight line — you'll get a "hands on the wheel" warning even if they already are.
The new MDX steering wheel gets around that by using capacitive touch — the same tech that's used in touchscreens — to determine if you're touching it. The leather-wrapped wheel looks the same, but during our drive we found it to be touch-sensitive enough that merely resting a finger against the outside of the rim was enough to keep the MDX happily cruising along, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise managing curves and traffic extremely well. It's not a full self-driving mode like GM's Super Cruise, but it's better than most other systems out there.
Touchscreen triumphs
One of our biggest complaints about recent Acura models has been the so-called True Touchpad Interface for the infotainment system. This trackpad-like interface mounted in the center console was billed as being more intuitive and easier to use than a regular touchscreen when it was introduced, but in practice it was frustrating and buggy.
Acura got the message and ditched TTI for a more straightforward touchscreen in the 2025 MDX, and it's a huge improvement. The screen responds almost immediately to inputs, the layout is clear and easy to understand, and although there are still lots of menus to work through, it's laid out logically enough that doing so isn't a chore. Best of all, it's consistent. TTI worked one way on the Acura interface and a different way for smartphone integration like Apple CarPlay; now they're both just touch. About the only downside is that the screen position doesn't change, so it might be a stretch for shorter drivers to reach.
Without the TTI touchpad on the center console Acura was able to tweak the design for better ergonomics. There's a large wireless charging pad that's grippy enough to hold for your phone even during aggressive driving. There's also a new storage tray for small items ahead of the cupholders. It's not a major redo, but it's overall a cleaner appearance that we like.
Bangin' Bang & Olufsen
The other big infotainment change is a new premium audio system supplier. After more than 20 years of using "who's that?" ELS as its premium audio system, Acura is switching to a brand more familiar with luxury car buyers: Bang & Olufsen.
There are two versions. On MDX Tech and above trims there's a 19-speaker version with 1,450 watts, while the Type S version has 1,760 watts and crams a whopping 31 speakers into the cabin while somehow still leaving room for people.
There was a lot of talk about fine-tuning the system for the cabin space, creating a rich listening environment, and so on. All we can say for certain is that in the Type S we drove it sounds at least as fantastic as the ELS system did, which despite its lack of name recognition was one of the best audio systems in any car regardless of price. We did have to tweak the settings using the Beosonic sound tuning, which activates 3D surround and substitutes the traditional bass, mid and treble sliders for a circle with "moods" like Bright, Energetic and Relaxed. That last part sounded gimmicky at first, but admittedly it improved the sound in a balanced way.
What else?
There are a handful of other minor tweaks. We mentioned the styling update, which works for the most part, although the fake vents on the bumper of the MDX Type S remind us of the similar treatment on the previous-generation Honda Civic Type R and Si. The new A-Spec Advance trim level basically applies the A-Spec interior and exterior styling tweaks to the Advance trim, but without any engine or performance upgrades. Acura also claims improved sound deadening, and while the MDX is composed and quiet on the road, whether it's quieter remains a question for our instrumented tests.
What hasn't changed are the driving dynamics, and that's fine with us. During our drive route, we got a little tired of being trapped behind fruit trucks so we detoured onto a road known for its rollercoaster-like tight, twisty curves. Considering its size the MDX Type S performed admirably, with the 355-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and all-wheel-drive system synchronizing their power delivery to give it a nimbleness you wouldn't expect from a seven-passenger SUV. The 10-speed transmission shifts quickly and responds well to paddle inputs, although there are so many gears it's ultimately easier to just let it do its own thing. Granted, the Brembo brakes got hot at one point, but they maintained their stopping power — important for this nearly 5,000-pound vehicle. Keep in mind the Type S is the sportiest of the MDX models; the rest of the lineup has a 290-hp 3.5-liter V6 and less adroitly tuned 10-speed automatic. It's still satisfying to drive, just not as briskly.
Edmunds says
On paper, there's not a lot different about the 2025 Acura MDX, but we think the changes make a good vehicle even better. Luckily, Acura is mostly holding the line on prices. They've gone up a bit, but you're getting more, so in our book it's fair, although the lack of a "base" level Type S means its value proposition is even further diminished. About the only thing left on our wish list is the return of the MDX Hybrid; considering the plentiful offerings from competitors, the lack of a hybrid feels like a blind spot in Acura's lineup. Still, we think this is a good update, and if the lack of a touchscreen or branded audio has kept you away, it's worth a look.