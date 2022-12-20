The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S Gets Teased In New Photos

The 2024 Acura ZDX will be the brand's first EV. Yes, the name was first used on a quirky SUV-esque wagonoid thing, but the reborn ZDX will be a more conventionally shaped EV SUV that sets the tone for Acura's electric future. The brand just released new photos of the Type S variant undergoing development testing, and it looks, well, a lot like a camo'd-up electric SUV. There isn't much in the way of defining features, but we like the long hood, two-box shape, and strong shoulder line on this camouflaged ZDX Type S, especially in profile.

Other than the fact that it will come as a 2024 model year, Acura hasn't released anything concrete about the ZDX yet. Information like range estimates, horsepower figures and drivetrain(s) are all still under wraps. That said, we can make a few educated guesses about the forthcoming ZDX, so here is everything we know about Acura's upcoming EV.

There's a very good chance that the production version of the ZDX will be based on the 2024 Honda Prologue, an EV that shares its platform with the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer. That means a GM-supplied battery pack and EV architecture will likely be found in the floor of the production version of the ZDX. That leaves a lot of room for potential drivetrain configurations and a wide range of power outputs, too. We expect output to be in the upper 400s, and the Type S might even crest 500 horsepower, with lesser models packing closer to 300-350 horsepower.

Other educated guesses can be made about the range by looking at this car's platform mate, the Chevy Blazer. Chevy says that the upcoming Blazer EV will have anywhere from 247 to 320 miles of range on a full charge. That range figure seems to be the sweet spot these days, especially for these five-passenger crossover EVs. The Genesis GV60, a key ZDX competitor, has a maximum range of 248 miles, so if Acura can either match or exceed Genesis, it'll be putting itself on equal footing with a car that has quickly become one of our favorite EVs.

While we don't have an estimated range or a price, Acura did mention a few neat details about an eventual production version when it revealed the Precision EV concept, the concept version of the ZDX. The ZDX likely feature a raft of advanced driver assist systems. These systems don't currently feature full autonomy, but remember, Acura is looking well into the future of its cars with this concept. It might not be here soon, but it's part of its vision for the brand, and as a result Acura will do its best to future-proof the ZDX for that eventuality. It also says the ZDX will usher in a new era of sustainability for the brand, too, with responsibly sourced interior materials and paints that are less toxic, in addition to other smaller sustainability improvements.