Driven: The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Is Now More Affordable and Made in America

What else is new?
ID.4 production will be shifting from Germany to the company's Chattanooga, Tennessee, manufacturing facility for the 2023 model year. With this transition comes minor design modifications and an improvement in charging.
With new battery chemistry thanks to the switch in production methods, the ID.4 is capable of 170-kW peak charging at a DC fast-charging station. (Last year, it was 135 kW.) This should shorten DC charging times and help the ID.4 stay competitive with other electric SUVs, even if the Hyundai Ioniq 5 still wins out with its super-speedy charging. The ID.4 now offers plug-and-charge capability at Electrify America stations, allowing users to — as advertised — plug the car in and initiate charging without any further action.
The exterior gets some fresh color options, and the wheel designs are fresh across the board. S models now get light-up front and rear logos standard, to complement the car's rather large lightbars. Matte black trim pieces are now gloss black, and both fascias receive minor aesthetic tweaks.
Inside, the ID.4 now has what VW calls "an American center console," which is basically a larger cubby to fit more things. The armrest area is also bigger and more comfortable than before. The company also did away with the somewhat strange brown color option on the dash, but you can still get a white steering wheel if you're the daring kind.
All trim levels now come with the larger 12-inch touchscreen display that is running a new software version compared to earlier builds. We've detailed our lackluster experience with this buggy and slow-responding system in the past, and unfortunately, the software does little to improve the situation.