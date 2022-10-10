Driven: The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Is Now More Affordable and Made in America

Volkswagen's ID.4 crossover is a familiar face in the growing crowd of EVs. Our editors have reviewed the car on multiple occasions, compared it to close rivals, and added one to our long-term test fleet to see what it's like to live with on a daily basis. The 2023 ID.4 brings some changes, including a new Standard trim with a lower starting price. We got a chance to get behind the wheel, and here's what we learned.

A new trim, a new price

To be very clear, Volkswagen didn't suddenly decide to slash the ID.4's price by thousands of dollars. Rather, the company added a new Standard trim level with a lower-capacity (and, presumably, less expensive to make) battery pack. This now serves as the entry-level ID.4 version. It has the new 62-kWh battery, a single electric motor for rear-wheel drive, and an estimated 209-mile range on a full charge. More importantly, it costs $37,495 (before destination) — five grand cheaper than the next closest ID.4 trim.

And that figure could potentially get even better in the next few weeks. With the new government requirements for EV tax credits, the ID.4 is currently under consideration for a $7,500 tax credit. The details are complicated, but VW is waiting to hear from the government whether or not the car meets all the requirements. Long story short, if things go VW's way, we're looking at an EV with over 200 miles of range for a little more than $30,000. That would be a big win for the consumer.