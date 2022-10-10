Skip to main content
2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Driven: The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Is Now More Affordable and Made in America

A bigger touchscreen and quicker charging are part of the deal too

  • The new 62-kWh Standard model starts at $37,495 (before destination).
  • This version has a 209-mile range and rear-wheel drive.
  • Volkswagen is switching production of the ID.4 to the U.S. for the first time.
  • All 2023 ID.4s also have a bigger touchscreen and quicker DC fast charging.

Volkswagen's ID.4 crossover is a familiar face in the growing crowd of EVs. Our editors have reviewed the car on multiple occasions, compared it to close rivals, and added one to our long-term test fleet to see what it's like to live with on a daily basis. The 2023 ID.4 brings some changes, including a new Standard trim with a lower starting price. We got a chance to get behind the wheel, and here's what we learned.

A new trim, a new price

To be very clear, Volkswagen didn't suddenly decide to slash the ID.4's price by thousands of dollars. Rather, the company added a new Standard trim level with a lower-capacity (and, presumably, less expensive to make) battery pack. This now serves as the entry-level ID.4 version. It has the new 62-kWh battery, a single electric motor for rear-wheel drive, and an estimated 209-mile range on a full charge. More importantly, it costs $37,495 (before destination) — five grand cheaper than the next closest ID.4 trim.

And that figure could potentially get even better in the next few weeks. With the new government requirements for EV tax credits, the ID.4 is currently under consideration for a $7,500 tax credit. The details are complicated, but VW is waiting to hear from the government whether or not the car meets all the requirements. Long story short, if things go VW's way, we're looking at an EV with over 200 miles of range for a little more than $30,000. That would be a big win for the consumer.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

How does it drive?

The 62-kWh-equipped Standard ID.4 is a clone of the Long Range rear-wheel-drive model, just with three fewer battery modules. We didn't expect drastic changes on the road and, sure enough, that was the case.

With only 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque, the ID.4 doesn't have the brute force of other mainstream EVs. In our previous testing, the rear-drive model took 7.7 seconds to hit 60 mph — the Standard should do the same, maybe a touch quicker with roughly 250 fewer pounds to push around. But for anyone coming from a gas-powered crossover, the ID.4's acceleration will feel like a step in the right direction. It's more than adequate for city and highway driving.

We're still disappointed that the VW doesn't offer full one-pedal driving. It retains the B mode that uses stronger brake regeneration. However, the car will not come to a full stop without using the brakes. It's one of the lacking features that hold the ID.4 back from besting some of its competitors.

Volkswagen says the car is good for 209 miles of range. We will of course run the car through our real-world EV range test to fact-check the claim, but that number wouldn't surprise us. With 97% state of charge, the car showed 211 miles to empty before we took off on our brief drive.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

What else is new?

ID.4 production will be shifting from Germany to the company's Chattanooga, Tennessee, manufacturing facility for the 2023 model year. With this transition comes minor design modifications and an improvement in charging.

With new battery chemistry thanks to the switch in production methods, the ID.4 is capable of 170-kW peak charging at a DC fast-charging station. (Last year, it was 135 kW.) This should shorten DC charging times and help the ID.4 stay competitive with other electric SUVs, even if the Hyundai Ioniq 5 still wins out with its super-speedy charging. The ID.4 now offers plug-and-charge capability at Electrify America stations, allowing users to — as advertised — plug the car in and initiate charging without any further action.

The exterior gets some fresh color options, and the wheel designs are fresh across the board. S models now get light-up front and rear logos standard, to complement the car's rather large lightbars. Matte black trim pieces are now gloss black, and both fascias receive minor aesthetic tweaks.

Inside, the ID.4 now has what VW calls "an American center console," which is basically a larger cubby to fit more things. The armrest area is also bigger and more comfortable than before. The company also did away with the somewhat strange brown color option on the dash, but you can still get a white steering wheel if you're the daring kind.

All trim levels now come with the larger 12-inch touchscreen display that is running a new software version compared to earlier builds. We've detailed our lackluster experience with this buggy and slow-responding system in the past, and unfortunately, the software does little to improve the situation.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Edmunds says

The new Standard trim ID.4 does not alleviate all of our concerns, but its affordability cannot be ignored. Electric cars have a reputation for being too expensive, so a price point below $40,000 will be enticing to the masses. If the government confirms that it qualifies for an incentive, then this could quickly become the best bargain in the EV game.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4
by
