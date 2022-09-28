2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Toughens Ram's Heavy-Duty Lineup

The new Rebel trim slots right in between the Laramie and Power Wagon versions of the Ram 2500 that are already on sale. The Rebel 2500 gets similar exterior styling to the Power Wagon, but it gains a unique hood from Mopar and Rebel-specific 20-inch wheels that are covered by 33-inch off-road tires. (Optional 18-inch wheels will be available later.) Rebel models also come with off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates to protect the fuel tank and transfer case, and bed tie-downs as standard kit, while a spray-in bedliner, bed step and 12,000-pound Warn winch are optional extras. Another notable option is the rear air suspension, where air bags replace the coil springs in the back for a more comfortable unladen ride.

Prospective buyers have the choice of two engines for the HD Rebel, one gas and one diesel. The standard gas engine is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, the same engine that's used in the Power Wagon. In both applications, it makes 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The optional diesel engine is a 6.7-liter Cummins inline six-cylinder engine that cranks out 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed auto. Max towing capacity for the 2023 Rebel, when properly equipped, is 16,870 pounds, significantly more than the Power Wagon's 10,850 pounds.