2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Toughens Ram's Heavy-Duty Lineup

- The Rebel trim level is an all-new addition to Ram's HD lineup of pickup trucks.
- The new Rebel slots in between the Laramie and Power Wagon trims.
- It's available with two engines and a plethora of interior niceties.
Ford and Chevrolet recently released major updates to their heavy-duty pickups. Not to be left out of the mix, Ram has just announced a new Rebel trim will be added to its HD pickup truck lineup for 2023. While the update isn't quite as massive as Ford's or Chevy's, the Rebel looks like it'll be a real sweet spot for HD pickup buyers who want something off-road-ready that's also a luxurious place to spend time.
The new Rebel trim slots right in between the Laramie and Power Wagon versions of the Ram 2500 that are already on sale. The Rebel 2500 gets similar exterior styling to the Power Wagon, but it gains a unique hood from Mopar and Rebel-specific 20-inch wheels that are covered by 33-inch off-road tires. (Optional 18-inch wheels will be available later.) Rebel models also come with off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates to protect the fuel tank and transfer case, and bed tie-downs as standard kit, while a spray-in bedliner, bed step and 12,000-pound Warn winch are optional extras. Another notable option is the rear air suspension, where air bags replace the coil springs in the back for a more comfortable unladen ride.
Prospective buyers have the choice of two engines for the HD Rebel, one gas and one diesel. The standard gas engine is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, the same engine that's used in the Power Wagon. In both applications, it makes 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The optional diesel engine is a 6.7-liter Cummins inline six-cylinder engine that cranks out 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed auto. Max towing capacity for the 2023 Rebel, when properly equipped, is 16,870 pounds, significantly more than the Power Wagon's 10,850 pounds.
Heavy-duty Rebel models also get a number of options for the interior. There are three seat choices to pick from. The standard setup is cloth with the option for a bench seat up front. A step up from that are seats trimmed in a faux leather material; this choice also offers the option for two seats up front or a bench setup. The highest-end Rebels get full natural leather bucket seats up front, but this option can't be had with a bench up front.
A surround-view camera system is standard, while other safety aids are optional. Forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance, a blind-spot warning system, automatic headlights, a digital rearview mirror, and automatic windshield wipers are all on the options list. Also available is Ram's massive tablet-like 12-inch infotainment display that features customizable views that can be saved to your user profile.
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel will only be available in crew-cab configuration with a 6-foot-4-inch box. It goes on sale at the end of this year and carries a starting price of $68,940.
The new Ram 2500 Rebel looks like a small but desirable addition to the Ram HD lineup.