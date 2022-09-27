The New 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Looks Ready to Work

- An all-new Super Duty from Ford that's chock-full of tech
- Pro Power Onboard, new camera system and new connectivity
- Two new motors, one gas and one diesel, help form a four-engine lineup
- Kicks off the fourth Super Duty generation for 2023
The F-150 is one of the best-selling vehicles in the history of the world (read that again). But for towing seriously heavy loads, the standard F-150 won't always cut the mustard. That's exactly why Ford sells the Super Duty lineup, which starts at the F-250 grade. For 2023, Ford's heavy-duty truck is fully redesigned and debuts with a fresh interior, an array of available tech, and two new engines.
Think of the Super Duty as the F-150 that decided to hit the gym, big time. Ford isn't offering towing numbers for the new Super Duty yet, but the last truck could tow up to 22,800 pounds and offered up to 4,260 pounds of payload capacity. Ford says it's targeting best-in-class towing with the new Super Duty, so expect even more capability.
But the Super Duty isn't just for work. Thanks to a plethora of trims, you can go for a pared-down work truck that uses hard plastics in the interior and features cloth seats, just to get the job done. But if rolling around in a spartan lumber-hauler isn't your style, you could go all-out and spring for a rich leather interior, tons of tech features like a head-up display, and an 18-speaker sound system. Ford knows its Super Duty buyers typically demand a lot, and the automaker designs its trucks to fit every need.
Gone is the long-serving 6.2-liter V8 that was paired to a dated six-speed transmission. For 2023, a new 6.8-liter gasoline V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic is the base powertrain. Ford hasn't released power and torque figures for this motor, saying only that we'll be "impressed" when it rolls out the numbers. We'll just have to wait until Ford decides the world is ready to be wowed.
There's also a new high-out variant of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8. Again, Ford hasn't said what output figures for this engine are, just that it's "targeting the best horsepower and torque in the class." These powerplants join two carryover engines: a 7.3-liter gas V8 and a 6.7-liter diesel V8 that Ford says has been modified to go longer between service intervals. All F-250 engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which will hopefully improve fuel economy across the range.
In short, everything inside is new. If you just looked at the outside, you'd assume the 2023 is merely an update of the current truck, with similar bodywork and what appears to be just a light revision of the headlights and taillights. But a quick look at the interior dispels any thoughts that this was just a refresh. With an interior essentially lifted from the current F-150 (which was all-new for 2021), the new Super Duty is a big step up over the current truck.
Entry-level XL models get an 8-inch center touchscreen, while upper trim levels are treated to a 12-inch touchscreen. The physical gauges in the instrument cluster are gone and replaced with the customizable, fully digital instrument panel on higher trims, too. The interior gets steadily nicer as you move up the trim ladder, culminating in the top-spec Limited model. New options like the max-recline seats from the F-150 and an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system help elevate the big truck's interior.
Super Duty buyers can now dip into more options and reap the benefits of Ford's Pro Power Onboard, which adds outlets for power tools and accessories in the bed of the truck as well as inside the cabin. While it can provide 2.0 kilowatts of power, it pales in comparison to the 7.2 kW output of the F-150 Hybrid. Until Ford decides to make an electrified F-250 … no hybrid, no access to full power.
Another nice addition is 5G connectivity that's standard across the range. Ford says the new Super Duty is the first pickup in the U.S. to feature 5G. An onboard Qualcomm modem taps into AT&T's network and provides Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices. Ford knows that its customers use the Super Duty to work, so the automaker decided to make it a mobile office as well as something that's tough enough for life on various job sites.
Other fresh features include a new array of optional towing aids — helpful for the roughly 96% of heavy-duty pickup owners who use their trucks to tow. New available features like onboard payload scales (which debuted on the all-electric F-150 Lightning), a 360-degree trailer camera system that provides drivers a top-down view of the trailer, and a blind-spot warning system that also accounts for RVs and trailers will likely be handy tools for many Super Duty buyers.
There's plenty of available new safety tech, too. Adaptive cruise control with lane centering should help keep drivers from veering out of their lanes, and the system's stop-and-go traffic assist might help limit fatigue on backed-up highways. Forward parking sensors are now available, and the truck can now hit the brakes if you're about to collide with an object while pulling in or out of a parking spot or driveway. A new rear braking assistance feature helps prevent low-speed crashes by applying the brakes if it senses a likely accident. There's also a new trailer theft alert feature, which will send a notification through the FordPass mobile app to alert the owner if a trailer has been disconnected after the truck has been locked. Lastly, a new camera mounted at the top of the tailgate turns on when the gate is in its lowered position so drivers can always see behind their pickup.
Ford hasn't yet released towing and hauling ratings for the new Super Duty's various engine and chassis configurations, but we'll be sure to keep this space updated once it does.
A mobile office, a workhorse, and a luxurious place to spend a lot of time. It looks like Ford has all its bases covered with the new 2023 F-250 Super Duty.