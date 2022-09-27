The New 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Looks Ready to Work

In short, everything inside is new. If you just looked at the outside, you'd assume the 2023 is merely an update of the current truck, with similar bodywork and what appears to be just a light revision of the headlights and taillights. But a quick look at the interior dispels any thoughts that this was just a refresh. With an interior essentially lifted from the current F-150 (which was all-new for 2021), the new Super Duty is a big step up over the current truck.

Entry-level XL models get an 8-inch center touchscreen, while upper trim levels are treated to a 12-inch touchscreen. The physical gauges in the instrument cluster are gone and replaced with the customizable, fully digital instrument panel on higher trims, too. The interior gets steadily nicer as you move up the trim ladder, culminating in the top-spec Limited model. New options like the max-recline seats from the F-150 and an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system help elevate the big truck's interior.

How's the Super Duty's tech?

Super Duty buyers can now dip into more options and reap the benefits of Ford's Pro Power Onboard, which adds outlets for power tools and accessories in the bed of the truck as well as inside the cabin. While it can provide 2.0 kilowatts of power, it pales in comparison to the 7.2 kW output of the F-150 Hybrid. Until Ford decides to make an electrified F-250 … no hybrid, no access to full power.

Another nice addition is 5G connectivity that's standard across the range. Ford says the new Super Duty is the first pickup in the U.S. to feature 5G. An onboard Qualcomm modem taps into AT&T's network and provides Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices. Ford knows that its customers use the Super Duty to work, so the automaker decided to make it a mobile office as well as something that's tough enough for life on various job sites.

Other fresh features include a new array of optional towing aids — helpful for the roughly 96% of heavy-duty pickup owners who use their trucks to tow. New available features like onboard payload scales (which debuted on the all-electric F-150 Lightning), a 360-degree trailer camera system that provides drivers a top-down view of the trailer, and a blind-spot warning system that also accounts for RVs and trailers will likely be handy tools for many Super Duty buyers.

There's plenty of available new safety tech, too. Adaptive cruise control with lane centering should help keep drivers from veering out of their lanes, and the system's stop-and-go traffic assist might help limit fatigue on backed-up highways. Forward parking sensors are now available, and the truck can now hit the brakes if you're about to collide with an object while pulling in or out of a parking spot or driveway. A new rear braking assistance feature helps prevent low-speed crashes by applying the brakes if it senses a likely accident. There's also a new trailer theft alert feature, which will send a notification through the FordPass mobile app to alert the owner if a trailer has been disconnected after the truck has been locked. Lastly, a new camera mounted at the top of the tailgate turns on when the gate is in its lowered position so drivers can always see behind their pickup.

How are the Super Duty's towing and hauling?

Ford hasn't yet released towing and hauling ratings for the new Super Duty's various engine and chassis configurations, but we'll be sure to keep this space updated once it does.

Edmunds says

A mobile office, a workhorse, and a luxurious place to spend a lot of time. It looks like Ford has all its bases covered with the new 2023 F-250 Super Duty.