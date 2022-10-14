2023 Lexus RX Priced to Undercut Key Rivals

Underneath the sheetmetal

The new RX is available in a multitude of trim levels with various four-cylinder powertrains, including conventional gas-power, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The base $48,550 RX 350, available with front- or all-wheel drive (for an additional $1,600), uses a new turbocharged 275-horsepower four-cylinder with 317 lb-ft of torque. The conventional hybrid RX 350h, a replacement for last year's 450h, starts at $50,150. It has an electric motor coupled to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder for a total of 246 horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque. Powertrain and pricing details for the plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ have yet to be announced. Finally, the RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD (still a mouthful) pairs its turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor for a grand total of 366 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, or more than most RX drivers will ever need.

The interior is, thankfully, completely overhauled for 2023 and includes Lexus' new touchscreen infotainment system, a huge improvement over the hard-to-use mouse setup the company was insistent on for so many years. Plus, overall design and materials are much-improved. Base models get a 9.8-inch touchscreen, while a 14-incher is available. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are in every RX, as is Lexus' suite of safety features including adaptive cruise control, intelligent high-beams, lane departure warning with steering assistance, and more. Plus, niceties like a bumping 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a head-up display are also available.

Edmunds says

Given that the 2023 Lexus RX is a huge improvement over its predecessor without a huge increase in price, it's likely to remain a big seller in the highly competitive midsize luxury SUV segment.