2023 Lexus RX Priced to Undercut Key Rivals

- Pricing for the 2023 Lexus RX lineup begins at $48,550, including destination fees.
- Top-trim RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD model starts at $62,750.
- The new RX will be in showrooms by the end of 2022.
The 2023 Lexus RX is all-new this year and looks to continue its dominance in the midsize luxury SUV segment. Gone are the dated interior and the less-than-great styling of the previous generation, replaced by a modern and high-tech cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment system (thank you, Lexus). The new 2023 RX also rides on a new, lighter platform, boasts new powertrains, and has more safety features as standard equipment.
With so many improvements over the previous model, it would come as no surprise if Lexus increased the RX's price to match. But that's not the case — starting at $48,550, the base front-wheel-drive RX 350 is only around $1,500 more expensive than last year's model. That makes the base 2023 RX one of the most affordable midsize luxury SUVs on the market. Of course, it's easy to tick up that price — the top-dog RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD (that's a mouthful) starts at a cool $62,750, though that's still far less expensive than most of the RX's competitors when similarly equipped, including the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and even the dated Cadillac XT5.
The new RX is available in a multitude of trim levels with various four-cylinder powertrains, including conventional gas-power, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The base $48,550 RX 350, available with front- or all-wheel drive (for an additional $1,600), uses a new turbocharged 275-horsepower four-cylinder with 317 lb-ft of torque. The conventional hybrid RX 350h, a replacement for last year's 450h, starts at $50,150. It has an electric motor coupled to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder for a total of 246 horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque. Powertrain and pricing details for the plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ have yet to be announced. Finally, the RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD (still a mouthful) pairs its turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor for a grand total of 366 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, or more than most RX drivers will ever need.
The interior is, thankfully, completely overhauled for 2023 and includes Lexus' new touchscreen infotainment system, a huge improvement over the hard-to-use mouse setup the company was insistent on for so many years. Plus, overall design and materials are much-improved. Base models get a 9.8-inch touchscreen, while a 14-incher is available. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are in every RX, as is Lexus' suite of safety features including adaptive cruise control, intelligent high-beams, lane departure warning with steering assistance, and more. Plus, niceties like a bumping 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a head-up display are also available.
Given that the 2023 Lexus RX is a huge improvement over its predecessor without a huge increase in price, it's likely to remain a big seller in the highly competitive midsize luxury SUV segment.