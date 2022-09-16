2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Drive: A Divine Improvement

We drove two versions of the 2023 Range Rover Sport: the V8-powered First Edition model and a plug-in hybrid that will come to the U.S. as the Range Rover Sport 440e. Starting with the V8, the Range Rover Sport feels powerful and unbothered on the road. But even this high-horsepower twin-turbocharged SUV is not exactly a visceral performance machine. Think of the Sport as an agile, more willing version of the full-size Range Rover on which it's based. It certainly feels more rigid and closer to the ground than its larger brother, for instance.

Still, the company avoided going full-bore on the adrenaline. The V8 provides strong, smooth power, but there is a delay if you stomp on the throttle as the dual turbochargers prepare to deliver their whooshing burst of acceleration. The steering also adopts a leisurely pace rather than immediate response to your commands, and the brake pedal — while clearly connected to powerful brakes — feels mushy and surprisingly vague. The Range Rover Sport is easy to drive, but it lacks the engagement and excitement of a BMW X5 M, for example.

To its credit, that smooth demeanor is highlighted to a greater extent in the plug-in hybrid version. We drove a Range Rover Sport 510e Autobiography, which is similar to the less powerful 440e Autobiography that will arrive on U.S. shores later this year. The two share a plug-in hybrid system, so we feel confident that 510e impressions will also apply to the U.S.-bound 440e. And our impressions are good. The Range Rover Sport PHEV supplies smooth and brisk electric power when it's needed most — particularly initial acceleration from a stop, filling in the power gaps during gear shifts, and helping to smooth out the on/off transitions from the fuel-saving engine stop-start system.

The additional weight from the onboard batteries and other components don't necessarily translate to a noticeable lower center of gravity compared with gas versions, but they also don't make the Range Rover Sport PHEV feel heavy or bulky. One pleasant surprise is that the brake pedal feels great and allows you to stop smoothly. On other PHEVs or EVs, the brakes can sometimes be overly grabby or hard to judge because of the combined nature of both regenerative braking and the regular friction brakes.

In short, the PHEV was the best version of the Range Rover Sport we drove.

How comfortable is the Range Rover Sport?

An adaptive air suspension comes standard on every Range Rover Sport — and thank goodness. It would be worth shoveling out extra bucks for as an option, but Land Rover has spared you the effort. The result is excellent ride quality. Even riding on enormous 23-inch wheels, which do produce some bumpiness now and then, the worst road conditions are kept in check by this cushioning technology attached to all four wheels. On smooth roads the ride is simply great — the Sport is more composed than the larger full-size Range Rover with all that extra weight to lug around. The only noise consistently allowed inside the cabin is from wind at highway speeds, and even then, some light tunes or a good conversation will easily drown it out.