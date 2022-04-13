2023 Kia Telluride First Look: If It Ain’t Broke, Just Add to It

Perhaps most obvious of all will be what Kia has done to the car's front end. More evolution than revolution, the headlights get a reworking with a new dual-bar design, and the air dam beneath the grille is slightly larger but better hidden than before. The rear end also gets a nip and tuck, and the taillights, though not different in shape, have also been revamped. The engine, however, hasn't changed. The V6 that resides under the hood still makes 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. It sends that power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to either the front or all four wheels.

Kia is adding two models to the Telluride lineup in 2023: X-Line and X-Pro. The X-Line is Kia-speak for "this is better for off-roading," and to that end Kia has added a slightly higher ride height, improved approach and departure angles, a reworked traction control system, unique 20-inch wheels, a trim-specific grille and a roof rack. X-Pro models get everything from the X-Line but replace the 20s with 18-inch wheels and 18-inch all-terrain tires and add a 110-volt power inverter in the cargo area. The X-Line and X-Pro models also up the Telluride's tow rating 500 pounds to a maximum of 5,500 pounds.