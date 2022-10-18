New looks and more cargo space

The 2023 CR-V Hybrid — err, CR-V Sport — is a handsome thing. At a minimum, we think it looks better than before, with a more rugged shape and aggressive details. Honda darkened the headlights for a more stealth look, and the CR-V keeps its signature upright taillights, with new LED inserts. The former looks surprisingly great, the latter looks like a Volvo (for better or worse).

The CR-V's interior is related to that of the new Civic. While Honda isn't doing much to individualize its new cars, the good news is that we're big fans of this cabin. And this CR-V Sport Touring has the best of Honda's offerings at the moment: a 9-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, leather seats with three-stage heating, and the upgraded Bose sound system. This is the most grown-up-feeling CR-V that the company has ever produced.

Overall interior volume is virtually the same as the prior generation, but there's more room for your junk in the trunk. The old CR-V Hybrid could handle 33.2 cubic feet of cargo with the seats up and 68.7 cubes overall. Those numbers increase in the new model to 39.3 and 76.5 cubic feet, respectively. And as a strange added bonus, Honda says this power tailgate is the fastest operating that it's ever built. Now that's a fun thing to brag about at your next neighborhood barbecue.