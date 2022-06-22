Everything We Know About the 2023 Honda CR-V

The new car will be, well, new. Everything from the wheel nuts up will be getting a redo, except the chassis. The body in white will be mostly the same, but with the same structural and manufacturing improvements that Honda used on the 11th generation — which itself is based on the 10th-generation car. Honda has also said that a much upgraded hybrid system is coming along with the new car. That's great news because, though the CR-V has very few weak points, the hybrid powertrain is one of them. Dogged, slow and desperately in need of more oomph, the CR-V Hybrid was the hardest one to recommend.

We expect a new interior, and that's exactly what we're getting. Only it isn't all that new. Just like with the new HR-V, Honda is lifting the new CR-V's dashboard layout straight out of the current Civic. Now we get that having one dashboard for multiple cars is a great way to save costs and, hopefully, pass the savings onto consumers. But there is a problem with this way of doing things.