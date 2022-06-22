Everything We Know About the 2023 Honda CR-V

- Honda has released a few teasers of the new CR-V.
- The most recent image included a teaser of the interior.
- Not that you'd be able to tell since it looks just like the Civic's.
The 2023 Honda CR-V is getting a serious update. The current car has been with us since 2017, and in that time competitors like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Subaru Forester have all had time to catch up to Honda's best-seller. We still consider it to be one of the best buys in its segment, but that doesn't mean we're opposed to a rethink.
The new car will be, well, new. Everything from the wheel nuts up will be getting a redo, except the chassis. The body in white will be mostly the same, but with the same structural and manufacturing improvements that Honda used on the 11th generation — which itself is based on the 10th-generation car. Honda has also said that a much upgraded hybrid system is coming along with the new car. That's great news because, though the CR-V has very few weak points, the hybrid powertrain is one of them. Dogged, slow and desperately in need of more oomph, the CR-V Hybrid was the hardest one to recommend.
We expect a new interior, and that's exactly what we're getting. Only it isn't all that new. Just like with the new HR-V, Honda is lifting the new CR-V's dashboard layout straight out of the current Civic. Now we get that having one dashboard for multiple cars is a great way to save costs and, hopefully, pass the savings onto consumers. But there is a problem with this way of doing things.
BMW has been the biggest offender in this category as of late. The new 2 Series and 3 Series are identical inside — it is nearly impossible to tell them apart. As a result, both cars lose some personality, and this is the exact problem Honda is running headlong into. We're hoping the bigger, more expensive and more important CR-V gets nicer materials inside and more tech, but we're already disappointed in the cut-and-paste design.
Other changes to the interior will include the option for a third row. Spy shots have revealed a car that is bigger than its predecessor, and it seems logical that Honda would offer a third row as an option for those who carry more people than gear. Hopefully it doesn't get too cramped back there. We also expect the standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine to carry over mostly unchanged. Like the HR-V, the new CR-V will offer front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. Expect a starting price that's slightly higher than the current CR-V's MSRP of just over $28,000.
The 2023 Honda CR-V will have its full unveiling in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for all the nitty-gritty details.