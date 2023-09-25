- Toyota adds a new Premium trim to the GR Corolla lineup with with standard LSDs.
- New colors are available, but only for the Circuit Edition.
- Toyota expands its GR-branded parts catalog.
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Adds Premium Trim, GR Performance Parts
Toyota continues to hone and refine the GR Corolla with new colors and trims
Bummed you still can’t get a Toyota GR Corolla? Now’s your chance to make first-year owners jealous. Much like it did with the GR Supra a few years back, Toyota has introduced some updates to the hot hatch that’ll make newer models even more desirable. Toyota has introduced a new Premium Grade (read: trim) for the 2024 model year that brings some great enthusiast-centric changes over the Core trim.
They include front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials (LSDs), which would have run you $1,180 on the Core model, brake cooling ducts, and an updated interior so your passengers know you’ve paid just that little bit extra. Those interior updates come in the form of suede-trimmed and heated seats, previously something you’d only find on top trims, as well as a heated steering wheel. Other standard features include the otherwise-optional JBL sound system, a wireless charger, and front and rear parking sensors. The same four colors from 2023 will be offered: Heavy Metal, Ice Cap, Black and Supersonic Red.
There is, however, a new color. So long as you opt to order the returning Circuit Edition. This more hardcore GR Corolla model can now be ordered in two new colors, and two colors only: Ice Cap and Blue Flame. Updates for the Circuit Edition are rounded out with new, lighter 18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels. Toyota has also added a few more GR performance parts to the catalog this year. These include new lowering springs and performance shocks. A rear wing can also be added to Core and Premium trims.
Finally, some slight updates have been made to the car as a whole. Toyota says it has tweaked the chassis and updated the front aeroduct. The mounting bolts for the steering gear, rear suspension and battery ground are different. New aluminum sheets have been added to the front and rear bumpers alongside a change in ducting to the front bumper airflow outlet. Toyota doesn’t specify what exactly these changes accomplish, but we appreciate the fact that it's constantly trying to improve the GR Corolla. Pricing for 2024 models hasn’t been announced yet, but all trims are expected to be in dealers later this year.
Edmunds says
We’re fans of Toyota expanding its color palette for such a fun car. We just wish that all colors were available for all trims. Still, the new Premium trim looks to be a solid bargain, and we’re glad to see standard LSDs there.