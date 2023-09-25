2024 Toyota GR Corolla Adds Premium Trim, GR Performance Parts

There is, however, a new color. So long as you opt to order the returning Circuit Edition. This more hardcore GR Corolla model can now be ordered in two new colors, and two colors only: Ice Cap and Blue Flame. Updates for the Circuit Edition are rounded out with new, lighter 18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels. Toyota has also added a few more GR performance parts to the catalog this year. These include new lowering springs and performance shocks. A rear wing can also be added to Core and Premium trims.

Finally, some slight updates have been made to the car as a whole. Toyota says it has tweaked the chassis and updated the front aeroduct. The mounting bolts for the steering gear, rear suspension and battery ground are different. New aluminum sheets have been added to the front and rear bumpers alongside a change in ducting to the front bumper airflow outlet. Toyota doesn’t specify what exactly these changes accomplish, but we appreciate the fact that it's constantly trying to improve the GR Corolla. Pricing for 2024 models hasn’t been announced yet, but all trims are expected to be in dealers later this year.