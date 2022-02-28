2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Road Test: Fun Made Easy

When Volkswagen invited us to Asheville, North Carolina, to sample the 2022 Golf R for the first time, we jumped at the chance. Who wouldn't be eager to pedal the most powerful Golf ever made? You can read our review of Volkswagen's hottest hatch here, but TL;DR: While the new Golf R is good, a few impossible-to-ignore flaws keep it from real greatness.

However, the Golf R wasn't the only notable people's car that we drove — and as it turns out, a far more modest VW was the surprise of the trip.

Cue the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. For 2022 the GLI gets massaged front and rear bumpers to update the looks, and some new tech garnishes the interior. That isn't what you'd call "big news." The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is completely unchanged from last year, makes a tidy 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Those power figures won't worry the Hyundai Elantra N, the Hyundai Sonata N Line or even the Toyota Camry TRD, but as we'll find out in a moment, that's OK. Just as before, power is sent through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the front wheels only. GLIs also get Volkswagen's near-magic VAQ front differential that helps maximize traction in tight bends, adaptive dampers that can move between comfort and sport profiles, and the brakes from the previous-generation Golf R. All this for a total of $32,385 if you go for the manual. The double-clutch automatic transmission is an $800 option.