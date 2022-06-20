Driven: 2023 Honda HR-V Is Pleasant, Competent and Unexciting

- The Honda HR-V is all-new for 2023
- Fresh looks, more space and a new interior
- Does most things well, even if it doesn't offer anything unique
- Kicks off the second HR-V generation for 2023
2023 Honda HR-V.
The HR-V is Honda's smallest crossover SUV, and it slots beneath the stalwart CR-V, Passport and Pilot in Honda's lineup. The first generation of the HR-V was based on the Honda Fit hatchback and made its North American debut in 2016. Now, seven model years later, there is an all-new HR-V for 2023, and Honda's littlest SUV has grown in almost every possible way.
Keen followers of the Honda brand will realize that the Fit is no longer in production, and that means this new HR-V is no longer based on the Fit. It is instead based on the larger Civic, which means the new HR-V is bigger than its predecessor in every measurement. On the outside, the HR-V is 9.4 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider and marginally taller than before. The wheelbase (the measurement between the front and rear wheels) has grown by nearly 2 inches, and that makes the already roomy rear seat feel even more spacious.
Honda intends the HR-V to be an entry-level model for SUV shoppers and pitches it against rivals such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos.
There will be three trims to choose from, each with slightly different exterior styling. The base LX trim gets a matte finish to its grille and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Sport gets a similar matte texture on the grille but with a different design, gloss-black 18-inch wheels, a single exhaust pipe at the rear (which other models don't get at all) and a rear lip spoiler. The grille and exterior plastic panels of the top-of-the range EX-L are gloss black, and this trim rides on its own trim-specific 17-inch alloy wheels.
The engine for the new HR-V is probably the least "new" thing about it. It's a non-turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. Those new figures represent bumps of 17 hp and 11 lb-ft from the previous HR-V's engine, but we had hoped for a bit more power given the model's larger size. Toyota's Corolla Cross makes 169 hp, for example, and the Mazda CX-30 packs up to 250 hp thanks to its available turbocharged engine.
2023 Honda HR-V.
The new HR-V has a longer wheelbase and is built on a new chassis but doesn't drive significantly differently from the previous model. The steering feels a bit less rubbery, the ride is a bit more composed and less bumpy, and the handling is a bit sharper. Still, the HR-V offers respectably sporty handling. It's nearly as fun to drive quickly on turns as the Mazda CX-30, which we consider the sporty choice in this segment.
That is, however, until you press your right foot to the floor. The new HR-V's extra power can't offset its extra couple hundred pounds. The HR-V feels just as slow as ever. We hope Honda will drop in the Civic's turbocharged 1.5-liter engine — HR-V Si, anyone? — but until then, the HR-V is merely a nice commuter with better-than-average handling and steering.
2023 Honda HR-V.
The new HR-V's interior is a huge step up from the previous car's. Not because it's particularly revolutionary, but because it's been pulled straight out of the 11th-generation Civic. It's safe to say we love that interior. Honda got the tactile feel of the climate controls and buttons on the steering wheel just right, and the honeycomb-style trim on the dashboard and steering wheel is a nice touch.
Just like the Civic, the HR-V can be had with cloth seats on lower trims, but the top-spec EX-L gets leather seat surfaces. There are three USB ports up front, two of which rest neatly in the redesigned two-tier center console that features a handy cubby between the front seats. The EX-L also gets a wireless charging pad.
The back is decidedly less tech-y than the front. Even in the range-topping EX-L, you won't find things like charging ports, an air vent or a fold-down armrest. The rear bench offers just a single position for the backrest, but on the bright side, it is set at a comfortable angle. There's an abundance of headroom and legroom, too, even for 6-foot-plus passengers. Some rival subcompact crossovers can feel claustrophobic once you start filling the cabin with adults, but the HR-V gives you plenty of room to stretch out.
With a new generation of HR-V comes a new generation of tech. But again, it's stuff we've seen before in the Civic. A central infotainment display rests at the top of the dash. The standard size for the central screen is 7 inches, but the EX-L has a 9-inch unit. Both screens support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, but only the EX-L allows you to go wireless. Unlike the Civic, the HR-V does not offer an integrated navigation system, so you'll be out of luck if you venture off the beaten path in an area without cell service.
All trims get a 7-inch multi-information display on the left side of the instrument cluster. The screen is customizable and can show things like your media selection, a traditional speedometer and more. The right side of the instrument panel is a classic analog rev counter.
The Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver aids (consisting of features such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) is standard across the range. Sport and EX-L trims also get a true blind-spot monitor, rather than the low-resolution blind-spot camera that annoyed us in the previous HR-V. Unfortunately, the upgraded (and quite good) Bose sound system available for the Civic is nowhere to be found on the HR-V, which means buyers who value high-quality audio may be disappointed.
The new HR-V's cargo area is similar to the previous model's, with 24.4 cubic feet of storage space in the rear hatch area. The rear seatbacks also feature a 60/40 split and are now able to fold completely flat for larger items. With the rear bench folded flat, cargo space expands to 55.1 cubic feet.
Unfortunately, the trick storage solution made famous by the previous HR-V is gone in this iteration. Honda's so-called Magic Seat, which let users flip up the rear seat bottoms to store tall items on the floor, is no more. It's a bummer because that feature differentiated the HR-V from the rest of the class.
The new HR-V gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined (26 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive and 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway) with all-wheel drive. Overall, these are average figures for an extra-small SUV.
The 2023 Honda HR-V is available in three trim levels: LX, Sport and EX-L. All are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 lb-ft of torque) connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. Feature highlights include:
LX
The entry-level HR-V LX starts you off with:
Every HR-V comes with a number of advanced driver aids, including:
Sport
Upgrades the HR-V with:
EX-L
The most luxurious HR-V comes with the Sport's equipment (minus that trim's unique features) plus:
Edmunds says
The 2023 Honda HR-V is a nicely executed vehicle that will satisfy shoppers looking for a useful small SUV. However, its standout attributes are shared with other vehicles in this class. The HR-V simply doesn't offer anything unique to make it a must-buy.