2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Gets Cheaper Thanks to Base LE Trim, Starts at $42,310

A newly introduced base LE trim takes away some amenities but still offers plenty of features for occupants across three rows of seats

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Hybrid Nightshade Edition features black exterior accents, dark wheels and an upgraded stereo.
  • The new LE base trim has seating for eight people, three-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.
  • The 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade Edition, Hybrid Max Limited and Platinum trims get a new Cement gray exterior color.

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a relatively new three-row SUV in the automaker's range. It's an expanded version of the regular Highlander model and was brand-new for 2024. Now, Toyota is expanding the three-row SUV's lineup by introducing the 2025 version with a new LE entry-level trim and a stylish Hybrid Nightshade Edition with additional dark accents.

The new base LE trim lowers the price of entry for familiar who just want something big and it gives buyers a few powertrain options. There's the hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and all-wheel drive or a 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with either front- or all-wheel-drive. This model rides on 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design. But just because it's the bottom of the ladder doesn't mean you're going to be wanting for features — this entry-level SUV has features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a power liftgate and heated mirrors.

The addition of the LE model to the lineup means that the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander now starts at $42,310. That means that it's actually cheaper to get into a Grand Highlander than it was last year (when the LE trim level didn't exist) and the lineup started with the $44,715 XLE model.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

The Hybrid Nightshade Edition takes the package from the existing Highlander and makes it available for the Grand model and its more spacious interior. Buyers get black trim pieces on the outside for the door handles, badges, window surrounds, mirror caps and roof spoiler. The new Cement gray body color gives the Grand Highlander a little more menace and is available if you opt for the Nightshade model (or the top-spec Hybrid Max Limited and Platinum grades). In addition, Midnight Black Metallic and Wind Chill Pearl exteriors are also available. The matching 20-inch black wheels complement the dark exterior. Inside, there is leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heating for the outboard second-row occupants, an 11-speaker JBL stereo, and black accents for the trim in the cabin. The new Hybrid Nightshade Edition is $54,060.

There are no major changes the the Grand Highlander's powertrain options. In addition to the standard hybrid powertrain and the gas-only turbo model, buyers can still get the Hyrid Max, which combines a turbocharged engine and a hybrid electric motor that kicks out as much as 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The most potent setup means the three-row SUV can hit 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which isn't too shabby for an SUV that can haul as many as eight people. The 2025 Grand Highlander with its new base LE trim, cheaper starting price, and Nightshade model should hit dealerships in the coming months.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Nightshade Cement Color Front ANgle

Edmunds says

The Toyota Grand Highlander is already a serious competitor in the three-row SUV segment. These upgrades should make it even more of a contender in the market.

