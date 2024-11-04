2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Gets Cheaper Thanks to Base LE Trim, Starts at $42,310

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a relatively new three-row SUV in the automaker's range. It's an expanded version of the regular Highlander model and was brand-new for 2024. Now, Toyota is expanding the three-row SUV's lineup by introducing the 2025 version with a new LE entry-level trim and a stylish Hybrid Nightshade Edition with additional dark accents.

The new base LE trim lowers the price of entry for familiar who just want something big and it gives buyers a few powertrain options. There's the hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and all-wheel drive or a 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with either front- or all-wheel-drive. This model rides on 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design. But just because it's the bottom of the ladder doesn't mean you're going to be wanting for features — this entry-level SUV has features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a power liftgate and heated mirrors.

The addition of the LE model to the lineup means that the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander now starts at $42,310. That means that it's actually cheaper to get into a Grand Highlander than it was last year (when the LE trim level didn't exist) and the lineup started with the $44,715 XLE model.