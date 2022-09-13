Announced at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the 300C essentially plugs the Charger/Challenger's 392-cubic-inch (or 6.4-liter) V8 under the hood of the stately 300. While the 300S already offers a boisterous 5.7-liter V8 with 363 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque, the 300C bumps that to a rocking 485 hp and 475 lb-ft. Chrysler says the 300C sprints from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. For reference, we've recorded a 5.7-second time for a 300 with the 5.7-liter motor, so there's no doubt the 300C will be a significant upgrade.

Additional performance bolt-ons include Brembo brakes and adaptive dampers, but we're not convinced the included all-season tires are really appropriate given the vast amount of power in store here.

Other features include black exterior accents to give the 300C a sinister look, plus carbon-fiber interior trim, leather seats, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats and a full suite of driving aids.

Edmunds says

If all this sounds good to you, head to reservation.chrysler.com and place a reservation for the 2023 Chrysler 300C, which will start at $55,000. Only 2,000 will be produced for the U.S., and deliveries are slated to begin in spring of 2023.