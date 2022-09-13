- Chrysler is ending production of the 300 after the 2023 model year.
- For its final year of production, a new 300C model adds a 6.4-liter V8 underhood.
- It'll be limited to 2,000 units for the U.S. market.
They say that only three things in life are certain — death, taxes and the Chrysler 300 — but the latter is finally, almost inconceivably, shuffling off this mortal coil after 2023. For the long-running large sedan's final year of production, Chrysler is finally answering the question we've been asking all along: What if my family sedan needs more than a 363-horsepower V8? The solution lies in the 2023 Chrysler 300, which will offer a 300C variant driven by a 485-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Act quickly if you want one, because only 2,000 will be produced for the U.S. market.
This 300 generation has been around since 2011, but its platform dates back to the mid-2000s, when its parent company was still entangled with Daimler. With some parts dating back nearly two decades, it felt like the Chrysler 300 was eternal. But Stellantis is finally dissolving the LC/LD platform that underpins the 300 and its corporate cousins, the Dodge Charger and Challenger.
After 2023, all three are destined for the great Pick Your Part in the sky. But none are going quietly. While the Charger and Challenger are being sent off in a slew of special edition color-and-equipment combos, the 300C is a truly meaningful upgrade over other 300 models.
Announced at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the 300C essentially plugs the Charger/Challenger's 392-cubic-inch (or 6.4-liter) V8 under the hood of the stately 300. While the 300S already offers a boisterous 5.7-liter V8 with 363 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque, the 300C bumps that to a rocking 485 hp and 475 lb-ft. Chrysler says the 300C sprints from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. For reference, we've recorded a 5.7-second time for a 300 with the 5.7-liter motor, so there's no doubt the 300C will be a significant upgrade.
Additional performance bolt-ons include Brembo brakes and adaptive dampers, but we're not convinced the included all-season tires are really appropriate given the vast amount of power in store here.
Other features include black exterior accents to give the 300C a sinister look, plus carbon-fiber interior trim, leather seats, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated front seats and a full suite of driving aids.
If all this sounds good to you, head to reservation.chrysler.com and place a reservation for the 2023 Chrysler 300C, which will start at $55,000. Only 2,000 will be produced for the U.S., and deliveries are slated to begin in spring of 2023.