- Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso initially commissioned the Valiant.
- It's a track-focused take on last year's Aston Martin Valour.
- The six-speed manual gearbox has extremely cool exposed linkage.
Aston Martin Valiant Is a 735-HP Track-Focused Coupe
Only 38 will be made
The new Aston Martin Valiant takes last year’s limited-run Valour and turns it into an even more track-focused beast. We can thank veteran Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso for originally commissioning the car, and Aston Martin has 38 customers globally who will be buying this machine.
A valiant powertrain
The Valiant packs a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 producing 735 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, last year’s Valour had the same engine displacement but made 705 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque.
A six-speed manual gearbox routes the engine’s power to the rear wheels. In the cabin, there’s a cutaway in the transmission tunnel so that the occupants can get a close look at the linkage running to the transaxle.
Aston Martin uses some impressive technology to make the Valiant better tuned for the track. For example, the rear subframe is a 3D-printed piece that saves 6.6 pounds over the previous design. The 21-inch wheels are magnesium, which saves almost 31 pounds, with carbon-fiber aero discs that reduce turbulence and drag created by the rotating wheels. Using a motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery sheds 25.35 pounds.
The suspension features Multimatic adaptive spool valve dampers that can adjust each one across 32 discrete damper curves in less than 6 milliseconds for precisely tuning the car’s ride and handling. The carbon-ceramic brakes have a 16.1-inch diameter in front and 14.2 inches at the back.
A retro-modern design
The Valiant looks like a more aggressive version of the Valour. The styling also harkens back to the Aston Martin AMV8 from the 1970s while retaining sharp, modern lines.
The revised nose features a stack of horizontal carbon-fiber bars, and the lower splitter has vertical elements on the outer edges. The rear features a prominent wing. A fixed, one-piece clamshell rear panel provides access to a storage space perfect for racing helmets and clothing. Four white exhaust tips add a visual flourish to the bottom of the tail.
The cabin has a competition-inspired appearance with lots of carbon fiber adorning the doors and the simple center console. The Recaro Podium seats only have padding in the places where occupants make contact with the chair. An integrated steel half-cage does double duty as an anchor point for the four-point harnesses. Buyers can select Alcantara faux suede or semi-aniline leather trim.
Coming soon
The Valiant’s public debut will be at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, and Alonso will show it off by running it up the infamous hill. The first customer deliveries will come in the fourth quarter of 2024. Aston Martin isn’t disclosing the car’s price but says all 38 units already have buyers. The vehicle is road-legal, though, so you might be lucky enough to see one of the rare machines on the street.
Edmunds says
The Aston Martin Valiant has a fantastic look and a potent powertrain. The limited production run means only a handful of people get to experience this machine, though.