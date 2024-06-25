Aston Martin Valiant Is a 735-HP Track-Focused Coupe

A six-speed manual gearbox routes the engine’s power to the rear wheels. In the cabin, there’s a cutaway in the transmission tunnel so that the occupants can get a close look at the linkage running to the transaxle.

Aston Martin uses some impressive technology to make the Valiant better tuned for the track. For example, the rear subframe is a 3D-printed piece that saves 6.6 pounds over the previous design. The 21-inch wheels are magnesium, which saves almost 31 pounds, with carbon-fiber aero discs that reduce turbulence and drag created by the rotating wheels. Using a motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery sheds 25.35 pounds.

The suspension features Multimatic adaptive spool valve dampers that can adjust each one across 32 discrete damper curves in less than 6 milliseconds for precisely tuning the car’s ride and handling. The carbon-ceramic brakes have a 16.1-inch diameter in front and 14.2 inches at the back.

A retro-modern design

The Valiant looks like a more aggressive version of the Valour. The styling also harkens back to the Aston Martin AMV8 from the 1970s while retaining sharp, modern lines.