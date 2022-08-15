2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger Mark the End of an Era

Dodge is also expanding its jailbreak option. No, it isn't a get-out-of-jail-free card for when you're caught doing 70 over in your Hellcat. Jailbreak is a special-order program that allows buyers to customize their Chargers and Challengers in ways the usual ordering process won't allow. It was formerly available on the Hellcat Redeye models, but for 2023 Dodge is expanding the program to regular Hellcats, too.

As a way to make sure potential buyers can get a car they want, Dodge is shipping its entire 2023 inventory to dealers all at once. That means that buyers will have plenty of options to pick from, but once they're gone, that's it. As a way to make finding your dream Hellcat a little easier, Dodge is setting up DodgeGarage.com as a way to track inventory. That way you can find whichever Charger or Challenger you want, no matter where in the country it is. It's a neat solution, and we hope it works as planned. More information on the 2023 models will be unveiled as time goes on, but for now, just get ready to say your goodbyes.