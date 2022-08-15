2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger Mark the End of an Era

- 2023 Dodge Chargers and Challengers are the last of their breed.
- Dodge is marking the occasion with a "Last Call."
- Seven heritage-inspired models will be released for 2023.
The lights are about to go out at the Mopar Saloon. The barbacks are cleaning up glassware, the sawdust is being swept from the floor, and Dodge is making its "Last Call." The era of the current Dodge Charger and Challenger comes to an end after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating in the only way it knows how: by going way over the top.
To celebrate the Charger and Challenger, Dodge will unveil seven heritage-inspired special editions for 2023. Each of them will be connected to Dodge's muscle cars of the 1960s and '70s. All seven models will be announced throughout the rest of the year, with the seventh and final special edition scheduled for its unveiling at the SEMA trade show in Vegas in November.
But that's not all Dodge has planned. For 2023, the Charger and Challenger will be available in four colors that are making a comeback. B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green are classic colors from Dodge's past, and Destroyer Grey, a more modern fan favorite, will also be available on 2023 Chargers and Challengers. Each 2023 model, regardless of engine, will also come with a commemorative plaque under the hood that reads "Last Call," a sad callout to commemorate that this really is the end.
Dodge is also expanding its jailbreak option. No, it isn't a get-out-of-jail-free card for when you're caught doing 70 over in your Hellcat. Jailbreak is a special-order program that allows buyers to customize their Chargers and Challengers in ways the usual ordering process won't allow. It was formerly available on the Hellcat Redeye models, but for 2023 Dodge is expanding the program to regular Hellcats, too.
As a way to make sure potential buyers can get a car they want, Dodge is shipping its entire 2023 inventory to dealers all at once. That means that buyers will have plenty of options to pick from, but once they're gone, that's it. As a way to make finding your dream Hellcat a little easier, Dodge is setting up DodgeGarage.com as a way to track inventory. That way you can find whichever Charger or Challenger you want, no matter where in the country it is. It's a neat solution, and we hope it works as planned. More information on the 2023 models will be unveiled as time goes on, but for now, just get ready to say your goodbyes.
We still remember when that first Hellcat came out. Oh, how we'll miss it when it's gone.