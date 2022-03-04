Volvo's only two electric vehicles are getting some midcycle updates. The XC40 Recharge and its swoopier sibling, the C40 Recharge, are both getting small but significant updates in other markets. Volvo hasn't confirmed that these updates will make their way to cars sold in the States, but we believe that the 2023 model-year versions of these electric SUVs will see these same changes applied.

The big news is that the Volvo C40 can now be had with just one electric motor. It rests on the front axle and serves as a more affordable alternative to the dual-motor version that's been on sale for the last year. The single motor is fed by a slightly smaller 69-kWh battery pack and Volvo says range is approximately 270 miles on the European test cycle. You can expect that number to fall if (or when) the front-wheel-drive version of the C40 comes to the U.S. market because typically the EPA's range estimates are lower.