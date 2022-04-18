When Jeep launched the newest version of the Grand Cherokee last year — first in three-row Grand Cherokee L form, then the traditional two-row Grand Cherokee — it did so with a pair of familiar engines underhood. The standard V6 provides decent enough fuel economy, even if acceleration is tepid. Upgrade to the V8 and you'll find a lot more power on tap, but you'll have to visit the pump more often.

Thankfully, there's another powertrain in the corporate catalog: the 4xe, which is Jeep's name for its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid. It's more potent than either of the gas-only engines, in addition to being more fuel-efficient and offering an EPA-estimated 25 miles of electric range from a fully charged battery.

It took a little while for the 4xe to make it to the Grand Cherokee (it's been available for the Jeep Wrangler for a couple years now), but the on-paper combination of good power and even better fuel economy is undeniably enticing. I tested the Grand Cherokee 4xe in Austin, Texas, to see if this eco-friendly version was worth the wait.

Driving the 4xe on- and off-road

My drive route started in the suburbs and was clearly intended to develop a baseline for EV-only range. The low speed limits and plenty of brake regen opportunities in the suburbs are ideal conditions for maximizing efficiency of electric motors. I wasn't able to match the EV-only range of 25 miles — the gas engine fired up after 20 miles — though I will concede that the battery was only about 95% full when I jumped in. It's also worth noting that, while we haven't driven the Grand Cherokee 4xe at Edmunds' home base yet, we also achieved lower-than-expected EV range on a Wrangler 4xe that we tested on our vehicle evaluation route.