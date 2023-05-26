Alfa Romeo Is Betting the Tonale Will Bring New Buyers to the Brand

After 113 years of Alfa Romeo history, the shamrock-sporting automaker is launching its first hybrid. The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale sits in the competitive compact luxury crossover segment and is positioned well to ride side by side with the larger Stelvio. It’s also the brand’s first new vehicle in five years, and high hopes are pinned to its distinctively shaped “Trilobo” grille.

Like the Stelvio, the Tonale is named after a twisty mountain pass, which hints at the little SUV's performance potential. It's primarily powered by 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood. Enhancing the gas-powered engine is a 90-kW electric motor in the rear, which is fed by a 15.5-kWh battery pack capable of an estimated 30 miles of all-electric range. The powertrain is quite potent, producing 285 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque.

In Canada and Mexico, the Tonale will be sold in gas-powered and plug-in hybrid versions, while the U.S. market will be offered plug-ins only. And sure, it’s more eco-friendly, but for Alfa Romeo that’s just a bonus. Electrification is a means to an end, Larry Dominique, head of Alfa Romeo North America, says. The automaker seems to want the Tonale to be known for its personality, not for chasing the trend toward electrification, and the Alfa Romeo team says this PHEV is about improving performance.