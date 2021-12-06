With the All-Terrain, Mercedes is trying to bridge the gap between the hot-hot-hot SUV market and the all-but-dead wagon market. News flash, this isn't an SUV, and you shouldn't think of it as one. It's a ploy to trick your SUV-hungry brain into thinking this here wagon ain't so different from the GLE sitting on the same dealer lot. So, if it's not an SUV, what is the All-Terrain? Who's it for, and what is it supposed to do?

Well, for starters, it's for anyone with the cash. Our E 450 All-Terrain test car rang in at an eye-watering $88,260. Keep in mind, it comes standard with Mercedes' smooth-as-silk 3.0-liter mild hybrid turbocharged inline-six engine, all-wheel drive and air suspension. Our test car added on the excellent Burmester sound system, some not so excellent matte gray paint, and the full suite of Mercedes driver aids.

It might sound like a shed-load of money, but we'd be remiss if we didn't say right now that this funky, not-quite-an-SUV thing is worth the money. The centerpiece of the whole car, like pretty much any non-AMG E Class, is the interior. Seemingly everything is coated in leather — even the insides of the door pockets. The seats are supple and can be adjusted to support you in more than a dozen ways too.