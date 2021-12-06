The current Mercedes Benz E Class lineup is not what you'd call simple. There's the sedan, the coupe, the convertible, the amped-up E 53 AMG versions of those cars, and the full-on Friday-the-13th psycho E 63 S AMG sedan and that car's wagonoid counterpart. Whew. But of all the E-Class models in the lineup, the weirdest and hardest to wrap your head around is probably the E 450 All-Terrain.
At first blush, it looks like Mercedes is trying to rip off Subaru. The All-Terrain is a slightly lifted version of the regular E-Class wagon, which was cut from the lineup when the model received its 2021 face-lift. The All-Terrain has a higher ride height than a normal wagon, plus plenty of plastic body cladding that diminishes the elegance that expensive Mercs are supposed to have.