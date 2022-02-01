The 4xe powertrain consists of a pair of electric motors, a 17-kWh battery pack, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and four-wheel drive. This plug-in hybrid's motors and engine produce a combined total of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque — eclipsing the V6's 293 hp and the V8's 357 hp. However, buyers looking to pull a trailer with their new Grand Cherokee should know that the 4xe's 6,000-pound towing capacity isn't as much as the V6 (6,200 pounds) or V8 (7,200 pounds).

Just how much more expensive is it?

Short answer: It depends on the trim. When considering different powertrain options, it's best to compare apples to apples, but the base Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe doesn't line up neatly with a gas engine model. It's pretty close to a Limited 4x4 with the navigation system and panoramic sunroof, though, so we lined up the two in Jeep's comparator to see just how much more you get on the pricier hybrid.

A 2022 Limited 4x4 V6 starts at $47,505, but adding in the options to match up with the Grand Cherokee 4xe's offerings increases the price to $50,195. That places the cost of the 4xe powertrain at $9,300. That differential shrinks in the midtrim models — for instance, an Overland 4xe costs about $6,600 more than a similarly equipped Overland with the V6 — before increasing again on Summit and Summit Reserve models.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe is quite expensive, but we understand the appeal of reducing the number of visits to the pump. Between its EV range and (probable) reduced fuel consumption, it might be a while before you visit a gas station between fill-ups. And note too that the 4xe is a plug-in hybrid and is available for the full $7,500 tax credit in addition to local tax credits. These factors might give the 4xe an edge in your shopping decision.

Edmunds says

The Grand Cherokee 4xe is one of the few plug-in hybrid SUVs. It isn't cheap, but tons of power and available tax credits seek to even the playing field.