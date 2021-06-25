Jeep is introducing an all-new Wrangler Xtreme Recon package for the Chicago Auto Show

35-inch tires and an optional 100:1 crawl ratio improve your chances of driving over anything

Even bigger approach and departure angles than the standard Rubicon

The Jeep Wrangler has always enticed its owners to seek even more capability. Bigger tires, bigger lift kits, even bigger engines — all of the above and more are on the table. So what's the latest update to this rock-crushing, belovedly boxy SUV? Well, it's called the Xtreme Recon package, and it adds some serious mods to Jeep's most capable Rubicon trim levels.

What's so extreme about the Xtreme Recon package?

Available on four-door Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models, the Xtreme Recon package adds some, well, extreme off-road equipment. For starters, you get massive 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires — a tire size that many Wrangler owners often upgrade to, but Jeep has never offered from the factory. Next, you get 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, a 1.5-inch factory lift with unique suspension tuning, and a 4.56:1 axle ratio.

The added tire height plus the factory lift means you can ford deeper streams and surmount larger obstacles. Ground clearance and the approach and departure angles are all increased, as is water-fording height. For a bit of perspective, the standard Rubicon Unlimited (four-door) has 10.8 inches of ground clearance, while the Xtreme Recon package has 12.9 inches of clearance. Approach and departure angles go from 43.9 and 37 degrees to 47.4 and 40.4 degrees, respectively.