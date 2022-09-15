EV RANGE TEST: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Takes Down Rivian R1T

The larger battery pack doesn't just come with range benefits, by the way; it also determines the power output of your Lightning. The standard-pack trucks produce 452 horsepower and a massive 775 lb-ft of torque, so no shame there. However, the extended-range battery bumps peak output to 580 hp (the 775 lb-ft remains unchanged). That sort of power scooted our massive Platinum test truck to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat at our test track. Bruh …

But we're focusing on range here. The EPA projects a range of 300 miles for the Platinum F-150 (320 miles for the XLT and Lariat models with the larger battery pack), which is right there with the Rivian's official 314-mile estimate. Now, we've already seen the Rivian validate its EPA range estimate, albeit by a hair. Would the electron-juiced F-150 follow suit? Would it ever!

Testing the F-150 Lightning in the real world

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you scroll through our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. Much of that has to do with our ability to test in near-ideal conditions year-round.

Our top-shelf 2022 F-150 Lightning Platinum ($93,509 as tested, although the 2022s are sold out and a comparable 2023 will run you $99,609) automatically checks just about every option box available, in addition to having the larger battery pack as standard. The only two options on our window sticker were the Max Recline seats and the bedliner. While we don't doubt the additional equipment and luxuries in the Platinum tack on some weight, we suspect the larger 22-inch wheels and tires are to blame for the EPA's lower range and efficiency estimates compared to those for the XLT and Lariat.

On test day, we inflated those pizza-tray-sized wheels to the factory-recommended pressures of 42 psi and rolled the Lightning onto the scales, recording an official weight of 6,871 pounds. In case it's not obvious, that's heavy. It's nearly 1,100 pounds more than what the Edmunds' long-term F-150 Hybrid weighed in at, although still lighter that our dimensionally smaller Rivian R1T Launch Edition, which tipped the scales at 7,069 pounds — carrying a total of four electric motors will do that to a truck.

We spent many hours at the helm our 2022 Lightning with a slightly sweaty upper lip thanks to an average ambient temperature of 81 degrees (that's hot for us), and in the end we'd logged a total of 332 GPS-verified miles, about 10 miles more than what we saw on the Lightning's onboard trip meter. That's a whopping 32 miles more than the EPA estimate, netting out to a 10.7% improvement.

Remarkably, the Lightning's 332-mile performance pips both of the Launch Edition Rivian R1Ts we've tested, the first at 317 miles on 21-inch wheels and the second (our long-term test truck) at 323 miles on its 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. That's right — an F-150 stuffed with battery cells just took down the Rivian R1T. Well played, Ford. Well played.