Our Tesla Cybertruck Already Had a 'Critical Steering Issue'

[Narrator]: That did not fix the problem

Editorial assistant Albert Hernandez and I got into the Cybertruck to try and run interior sound level testing. Attempting to shift the Cybertruck into drive brought up a new window:

"Unable to shift out of Park (P) because the vehicle has detected a loss of redundancy. Out of Park (P), the vehicle may suddenly lose electrical power, steering and propulsion, and may be unable to apply the parking brake.

"It may be possible to recover the system by performing a vehicle power cycle: Exit the vehicle, close all doors, reenter the vehicle, and attempt to drive.

"An override is available for low-speed maneuvering to position the vehicle for roadside support. Be ready to apply the brake pedal."

We tried the exit/enter strategy, and nope, nothing. So we tried shifting into drive again, got the same error message, accepted the override, and bam, FRSOD. At this point, the rear-axle steering did not work, the Cybertruck's front running lights turned off, and the vehicle would not exceed 4 mph.