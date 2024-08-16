- Two weeks after its first incident, our Tesla Cybertruck threw another series of system failure messages.
- Then it stopped working altogether, forcing a lengthy restart.
- We'll take it to service soon to see what the issue is.
Our Tesla Cybertruck Had Another Steering Issue, Then It Stopped Working
Cybertruck Steering Issue 2: Electric Boogaloo
In mid-July, we reported that the Tesla Cybertruck we had just purchased for our long-term test fleet suffered what the car called a "critical steering issue." The article's author even called it the Cybertruck's "first snafu" because ... we knew. Two weeks later, under similar circumstances, the Cybertruck failed again and displayed the same errors. And once again, we had to let it sit and simmer on its own for it to fix itself.
Am I Ready for an EV?
- EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
- Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 inThis is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
- Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
We brought the Cybertruck back to our test track for filming — not performance testing, as we had done previously — and drove it around our handling circuit at what Senior Reviews Editor Brian Wong called "7/10ths." So brisk enough to look good on camera but nowhere near the car's limit. Or so we thought.
During our filming session, the Cybertruck threw the same errors and warnings that we experienced the first time around. Initially, the display showed a reduced top speed — in this case, a limit of 61 mph — and the climate control started to blow warm air. As the team pulled off the handling circuit and started slowing, the display cycled through more errors, including notes for a rear steering failure, a low-voltage battery warning, and reduced power and speed. It suggested we power cycle the truck. We did this and upon entering the vehicle after the restart, the screen showed the flashing "PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Critical steering issue detected" sign we noted previously. The truck also capped its speed at 4 mph. We drove it in a slow circle on our closed track for a few more minutes to see what would happen and continue filming, and eventually it wouldn't even limp anymore. We left it where it stopped and crossed our fingers.
After about 50 minutes, we reentered the cabin and the Cybertruck started up like nothing happened at all. Our driver took it home without further issue.
But we can't ignore the fact the same failure has happened twice, and in the immortal words of a previous president, "[F]ool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again.” We made the earliest possible appointment with Tesla service, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, August 20 (two weeks after the incident's occurrence). The person we spoke to at the service center said this wouldn't be the first Cybertruck he's seen for this issue and speculated it could be one of three things: a problem with the front wiring harness, a problem with the front 48-volt battery, or a problem with the rear steering system. We'll find out in just a few days which one (or more) of these enticing failures we're dealing with.
Edmunds says
This isn't the first issue we've had with the Cybertruck, and all signs (and Tesla's reputation) suggest it won't be the last either. Stay tuned to see what the fix is!