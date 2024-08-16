Our Tesla Cybertruck Had Another Steering Issue, Then It Stopped Working

We brought the Cybertruck back to our test track for filming — not performance testing, as we had done previously — and drove it around our handling circuit at what Senior Reviews Editor Brian Wong called "7/10ths." So brisk enough to look good on camera but nowhere near the car's limit. Or so we thought.

During our filming session, the Cybertruck threw the same errors and warnings that we experienced the first time around. Initially, the display showed a reduced top speed — in this case, a limit of 61 mph — and the climate control started to blow warm air. As the team pulled off the handling circuit and started slowing, the display cycled through more errors, including notes for a rear steering failure, a low-voltage battery warning, and reduced power and speed. It suggested we power cycle the truck. We did this and upon entering the vehicle after the restart, the screen showed the flashing "PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Critical steering issue detected" sign we noted previously. The truck also capped its speed at 4 mph. We drove it in a slow circle on our closed track for a few more minutes to see what would happen and continue filming, and eventually it wouldn't even limp anymore. We left it where it stopped and crossed our fingers.