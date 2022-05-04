Tested: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Puts Up Some Serious Numbers

Under the hood and behind the wheels

Under the hood is GM's LF4 V6 engine. Which, in normal-people speak, is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that puts out 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft. Our test car was equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission (yes!), though a 10-speed automatic is available. It should be noted that the automatic will give you quicker 0-60 times, just like it does in the bigger, badder CT5-V Blackwing. From the notebook:

"Packs a pretty good wallop of power. It must be the 3.6 liters of displacement that helps, but this engine doesn't really have much of a dead zone, especially down low. Strong, tractable and fairly linear, this engine loves to rev out. I passed on the flat-foot (no-lift) shift feature for the run with default settings, but I used it for the quickest runs. Gearbox is plenty positive and seems happy to be treated nicely or manhandled. Engine note is … meh. I never have high hopes for a V6, but the turbos quell any possibility of emotion and don't add any of their own. Big turbo whistle or even some blow-off valve magic would have helped. Launching it was just an exercise in frustration. Launch control has an automatic mode where [the car] determines the best launch rpm and slip percentage, or you can mess around with it on your own until you run out of clutch, gears, fuel, tires, time or all of the above. I did both. The CT4-V Blackwing wanted to either light the tires up or stumble just a bit before getting down to business. No-lift shift is active over a certain rpm so you just say a prayer, grip it and rip it. Worked every time. Gears are spaced fairly well. Any taller and it would have killed acceleration and any closer and you'd probably have to fight wheelspin, especially through third. Potent little package, but I did expect a touch higher trap speed. Maybe it's our [California's] crummy 91 octane fuel."

The brakes were similar to the engine, offering stout performance, even if we expected slightly shorter stopping distances. Back to our resident test dude:

"What's not to like here? Other than distances that are about 5 feet longer than I expected, the CT4-V Blackwing returned stops that were neat and tidy every single time. Brake pedal has a firm, short stroke. Minimal dive — the whole car feels like it squats under braking and the Blackwing stops hard without any rebound. ABS noise is well isolated. Not a ton of feel but there is some to let you know you're deep into the stopping power. Feels like they could do this for an entire afternoon. Carbon-ceramics would be a good option on this car as you already want to drive it all day."