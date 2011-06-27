2022 Cadillac CT4 V
MSRP range: $45,895
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT4 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 CT4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac CT4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT4 has 10.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac CT4. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Cadillac CT4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Cadillac CT4:
- Super Cruise packages available on Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels
- New colors added to palette
- Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Cadillac CT4 reliable?
To determine whether the Cadillac CT4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Cadillac CT4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 CT4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Cadillac CT4?
The least-expensive 2022 Cadillac CT4 is the 2022 Cadillac CT4 V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,895.
Other versions include:
- V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $45,895
What are the different models of Cadillac CT4?
If you're interested in the Cadillac CT4, the next question is, which CT4 model is right for you? CT4 variants include V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of CT4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
