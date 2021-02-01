While acceleration doesn't seem to have improved, the Blackwing might still outrun the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 (estimated to hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 3.9 seconds, respectively). Expect acceleration to be slightly slower with the standard six-speed manual transmission. But, hey, at least it offers one, and standard! Most automakers have given up on offering a stick. Notably, the CT4-V Blackwing's also has a no-lift shift feature to cut down on shift times.

To rein in the power, the CT4-V Blackwing features larger rotors and more powerful Brembo brakes. Drivers can even fine-tune brake pedal feel via the driving mode selector. There's also GM's fourth-generation magnetorheological damping system and an electronic limited-slip diff to maximize traction. For those eyeing a track day, the available carbon-fiber aero package further increases downforce and decreases front lift.