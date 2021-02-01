The Cadillac CT4 first debuted in 2020 as the replacement for the ATS sedan. At first, Cadillac didn't offer up a successor to the high-performance ATS-V version, but now it's finally here with the CT4-V Blackwing. The Blackwing — which is not to be confused with the 325-horsepower CT4-V, or V-Series — starts by swapping out the regular CT4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a twin-turbocharged V6. From there you'll find beefed-up brakes, a sport-focused suspension and more. Read on for the full breakdown.
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- High-performance version of Caddy's smallest sedan boasts 472 horsepower
- Available carbon-fiber aero kit for increased downforce
- Standard six-speed manual and adaptive dampers
- Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for the 2020 model year
Like the old ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing is driven by a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6. For the CT4, it makes 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque — a modest increase of 8 hp compared to the previous model. The CT4-V Blackwing equipped with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission will run neck and neck with the previous ATS-V — both are claimed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.
We think the standard CT4's interior could use an upgrade in terms of materials used, and it looks like the Blackwing obliges. The interior is replete with racy carbon-fiber accents, and every Blackwing comes with heated front seats and a sport steering wheel. Optional upgrades include ventilated and massaging seats, leather and faux suede upholstery, and a steering wheel with mounted controls for quickly accessing drive mode settings.
All CT4s come with an 8-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Unique touches for the Blackwing include a 14-speaker AKG audio system, a lap timer, and a recorder that allows you to save the video feed from the exterior cameras for later viewing and analysis. The CT4 offers a wide selection of driving aids, but we're not sure which ones will come standard on the Blackwing. We also don't know if the hands-free Super Cruise driving system will be on the options list, but our fingers are crossed. Nothing like a stress-free return home after a hard day pounding around the racetrack.
The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing appears to offer the performance only hinted at by the standard CT4-V. Promised to be quicker than a comparable Mercedes and BMW — with a price tag that undercuts rivals by thousands — the CT4-V Blackwing makes a case for sweet, (relatively) cheap power.
