  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starts at $59,990
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
+10
  • High-performance version of Caddy's smallest sedan boasts 472 horsepower
  • Available carbon-fiber aero kit for increased downforce
  • Standard six-speed manual and adaptive dampers
  • Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for the 2020 model year
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Review
Cadillac Hopes You'll Always Bet on Black
Cameron Rogers
02/01/2021
What is the CT4-V Blackwing?

The Cadillac CT4 first debuted in 2020 as the replacement for the ATS sedan. At first, Cadillac didn't offer up a successor to the high-performance ATS-V version, but now it's finally here with the CT4-V Blackwing. The Blackwing — which is not to be confused with the 325-horsepower CT4-V, or V-Series — starts by swapping out the regular CT4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a twin-turbocharged V6. From there you'll find beefed-up brakes, a sport-focused suspension and more. Read on for the full breakdown.

What's under the CT4-V Blackwing's hood?

Like the old ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing is driven by a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6. For the CT4, it makes 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque — a modest increase of 8 hp compared to the previous model. The CT4-V Blackwing equipped with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission will run neck and neck with the previous ATS-V — both are claimed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

While acceleration doesn't seem to have improved, the Blackwing might still outrun the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 (estimated to hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 3.9 seconds, respectively). Expect acceleration to be slightly slower with the standard six-speed manual transmission. But, hey, at least it offers one, and standard! Most automakers have given up on offering a stick. Notably, the CT4-V Blackwing's also has a no-lift shift feature to cut down on shift times.

To rein in the power, the CT4-V Blackwing features larger rotors and more powerful Brembo brakes. Drivers can even fine-tune brake pedal feel via the driving mode selector. There's also GM's fourth-generation magnetorheological damping system and an electronic limited-slip diff to maximize traction. For those eyeing a track day, the available carbon-fiber aero package further increases downforce and decreases front lift.

How's the CT4-V Blackwing's interior?

We think the standard CT4's interior could use an upgrade in terms of materials used, and it looks like the Blackwing obliges. The interior is replete with racy carbon-fiber accents, and every Blackwing comes with heated front seats and a sport steering wheel. Optional upgrades include ventilated and massaging seats, leather and faux suede upholstery, and a steering wheel with mounted controls for quickly accessing drive mode settings.

The CT4 is a compact car, but drivers of any size should be able to fit without issue. Once you start adding occupants, the limits of the CT4's small footprint become apparent. Four average-size passengers will have enough room, but anyone with a long torso will quickly run out of headroom. Sitting behind a tall front-seat occupant will sap the CT4's modest amount of legroom.

How's the CT4-V Blackwing's tech?

All CT4s come with an 8-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Unique touches for the Blackwing include a 14-speaker AKG audio system, a lap timer, and a recorder that allows you to save the video feed from the exterior cameras for later viewing and analysis. The CT4 offers a wide selection of driving aids, but we're not sure which ones will come standard on the Blackwing. We also don't know if the hands-free Super Cruise driving system will be on the options list, but our fingers are crossed. Nothing like a stress-free return home after a hard day pounding around the racetrack.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing appears to offer the performance only hinted at by the standard CT4-V. Promised to be quicker than a comparable Mercedes and BMW — with a price tag that undercuts rivals by thousands — the CT4-V Blackwing makes a case for sweet, (relatively) cheap power.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related CT4-V Blackwing Articles

    Related 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model