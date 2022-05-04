2022 Audi RS 3 Priced at $59,995; We Configure One

In a world where nearly every automaker stopped making cool one-off performance car engines, and instead just dials up the turbo boost to 11, Audi has a big "how do you like them five apples?!" for its new 2022 RS 3. (I hope you'll read this out loud with your impersonation of the guy who does the voice over for YouTube's Honest Trailers.) And now we've got an official launch date and price for the U.S.-bound RS 3.

Pricing in America starts a latte short of $60,000

The RS 3 is already on sale in Europe, and it's taking its sweet time getting here. But now we finally know how much it's going to cost: $59,995, including destination. That's similar to what you'd pay to get a base Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Ford Mustang Mach 1 or Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. BMW's upcoming next-generation M2 coupe will presumably be in the same ballpark.

Audi says the RS 3 sedan will arrive at dealers this summer. In the meantime, you'll just have to pass the time by following Europeans on Instagram getting their shiny new RS 3s. Try not to let the jealousy seep in too much.