- We lived with a Ford Mustang Mach-E for two years.
- This EV gets a gold star for its driving range.
- We found the Mach-E's infotainment system to have spotty connectivity at times.
- Would we buy one again? Definitely.
We Say Goodbye to Our Long-Term Ford Mustang Mach-E
Our Mustang Mach-E provided thrills and a few spills during its 2-year run in our fleet
Over two years ago, we bought a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for our long-term test fleet and were excited to say the least. After all, the Mach-E was named Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV in 2021. With that win, it beat out EVs from Audi, Jaguar, Polestar, Porsche and Tesla. We've been impressed with every version of the Mach-E that's rolled through our garage, so we were pumped to get one to keep for the long haul. To date, we've driven our Mach-E — which is the Premium trim with the extended-range battery — for almost 20,000 miles. We've learned a lot about its capabilities.
“The Mach-E is a really pleasant car to live with," says editor Jake Sundstrom. "Its ride quality is good, its large infotainment screen (mostly) works as advertised and it's plenty powerful without feeling like it belongs on a drag strip instead of a highway. All told, this is my favorite of the electric SUVs we've owned so far.”
And as we prepare to say goodbye to this pony, it’s safe to say that most of our team give the Mach-E a thumbs-up.
Biggest win: Range
The EPA estimates a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium with the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive can go roughly 300 miles on a full charge. In the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw a hugely impressive 341 miles from our tester.
Over the span of our time with the Mach-E, we managed a best range figure of 327 miles with an average lifetime consumption of 32.9 kWh/100 miles. We also found it has the potential to add 329 miles per charging hour under ideal conditions.
Biggest gripe: Infotainment
You know what they say: Bigger is better, right? Well, in the case of the Mach-E's touchscreen display, it's a huge highlight. The 15.5-inch screen was a unanimous favorite among our team. But its functionality was oftentimes a letdown.
“It doesn’t matter how big your screen is if there’s nothing to see or if the display freezes, lags and generally performs like an iPod Nano dunked in a hot bath," notes Sundstrom.
Several of our editors experienced spotty connectivity with the infotainment system. Sometimes wireless Apple CarPlay would fire up within 15 seconds of starting the car. Sometimes only Bluetooth would activate.
Apple CarPlay also had long been a touchy subject when connecting wirelessly, and our Mach-E struggled to consistently connect and display information even when connecting through a USB-C cable.
Bonus points: Cargo and driving
The Mach-E's hatch-style trunk helps maximize cargo space; Ford says there's 29 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. That's not as generous as a Tesla Model Y, especially underfloor.
"I really appreciate the squared-off shape of the rear cargo area," says Mike Schmidt, associate director of vehicle testing operations. "The design really maximizes the usable space. So far, I haven't found a situation where it struggled. Load in a two-week run of groceries, softball gear, folding chairs, or drop a section of the second-row seat and slide in a 10x10 E-Z UP. Everything fits."
There is also a very clever flexible cargo cover that attaches to the rear hatch and swings up out of the way or can be removed completely.
However, it is pretty much useless, notes Schmidt. “The material is thin and it attaches poorly.”
Additionally, "Ford did a nice job of making the Mach-E feel engaging and fun to drive around turns," says Brent Romans, senior manager of written content.
It delivers the speed and agility you'd expect of anything wearing a Mustang badge. The regenerative braking effect works well and allows for one-pedal driving, which means you can slow down to a complete stop just by taking your foot off the accelerator.
Edmunds says
The Ford Mustang Mach-E now competes in a segment that's filled with options. And while some updates are coming, the Mach-E is still very much in its first generation This means its distinct looks and driving dynamics haven’t changed much over the years. But based on our experience, that's not a bad thing.
If you're looking to pick up a Mach-E, we hope your experience is as good as ours.