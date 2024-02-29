“The Mach-E is a really pleasant car to live with," says editor Jake Sundstrom. "Its ride quality is good, its large infotainment screen (mostly) works as advertised and it's plenty powerful without feeling like it belongs on a drag strip instead of a highway. All told, this is my favorite of the electric SUVs we've owned so far.”

And as we prepare to say goodbye to this pony, it’s safe to say that most of our team give the Mach-E a thumbs-up.