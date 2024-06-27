Body roll is minimal, at least on the street. I can see where there would be more pronounced lean on a closed course, but during spirited street driving, the Cayenne GTS feels stable and composed. Body control and overall feel are closer to what you get in the Cayenne Turbo GT than the Cayenne S. Traction isn't much of an issue either, thanks to that slick all-wheel-drive system and available summer performance tires. All-seasons are standard, but I highly suggest going with the summers if your climate permits.

Firm when you need it, compliant when you don't

While so much of Porsche's focus with the Cayenne GTS is on performance, the company's engineers put plenty of thought into ride quality and overall comfort. The air suspension and adaptive dampers work just as well at tuning out bumps and imperfections in the pavement as they do at keeping body roll in check. It doesn't float over bumps like some other luxury SUVs, but at no point would I call the ride harsh or backbreaking.

The Cayenne lineup as a whole was updated for 2024 with features like a new digital instrument cluster, a redesigned center console with more storage, and easier access to the controls for the media or climate system. The GTS is available as both a Cayenne SUV and a Cayenne Coupe. The two are largely the same, with the Coupe's sleek roofline cutting into cargo and rear seat headroom, though passengers in the rear should still be plenty comfortable.