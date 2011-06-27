  1. Home
2020 Cadillac XT5 SUV Consumer Reviews

2020 Cadillac XT 5

Bill Bolding, 12/27/2019
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Great SUV. Not the largest or the smallest but midsize SUV with lots of power and plenty of room.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Caddy's best selling car.

SS, 05/02/2020
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
XT5 is the best midsize SUV at the right price. Experts reviews are bad about Caddy XT5, i couldn't under stand.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Second Cadillac SUV

Don B, 04/06/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is the second Caddy SUV I have owned. I traded my 2015 SRX Performance in on an XT5 Premium Luxury. This is a totally different car for sure. I have a couple nits to pick on this. My SRX had adjustable pedals which was nice for both my wife and I when we drove it. Some of the storage nooks are not as handy. Having said that, I appreciate the expanded safety equipment and the more sophisticated ride and handling. I have had the car a month but not put many miles on it because of the COVID 19 situation. I am still figuring out some of the new electronic features but I am sure I will get it all sorted out once I can get on the road and do some real driving. I will provide further updates as the opportunity allows. The boxes below do not provide the option of specifying that I have a FWD 6 Cyl

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Xt5

T. Patterson, 01/31/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Great car. Don't like stop & start

Drove one for an extended rental

Peter S., 03/04/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

The auto stop/start cannot be disabled. Very annoying.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all XT5s for sale

