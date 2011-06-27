2020 Cadillac XT5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Don B , 04/06/2020 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the second Caddy SUV I have owned. I traded my 2015 SRX Performance in on an XT5 Premium Luxury. This is a totally different car for sure. I have a couple nits to pick on this. My SRX had adjustable pedals which was nice for both my wife and I when we drove it. Some of the storage nooks are not as handy. Having said that, I appreciate the expanded safety equipment and the more sophisticated ride and handling. I have had the car a month but not put many miles on it because of the COVID 19 situation. I am still figuring out some of the new electronic features but I am sure I will get it all sorted out once I can get on the road and do some real driving. I will provide further updates as the opportunity allows. The boxes below do not provide the option of specifying that I have a FWD 6 Cyl