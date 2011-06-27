Used 2005 Cadillac XLR Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,835
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,835
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
DVD playeryes
250 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,835
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,835
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,835
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length177.7 in.
Curb weight3647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.61 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Exterior Colors
  • Xenon Blue
  • Black Raven
  • Light Platinum
  • Blue Steel
  • Satin Nickel
  • Crimson Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,835
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
P235/50R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,835
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,835
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
